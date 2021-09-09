Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, ‘Kate’ is an action-thriller film in which the eponymous character is a dreaded female assassin. However, she gets poisoned with a lethal substance during her most recent job and discovers that she has only 24 hours to live. So, she embarks on a journey filled with violence, regret, and death to find the person responsible for sealing her fate. A significant portion of the film is set in Japan. If you are wondering whether ‘Kate’ was filmed on location or elsewhere, we got you covered.

Kate Filming Locations

Nicolas-Troyan, Cinematographer Lyle Vincent, and the rest of the cast and crew shot the movie in various locations, including Los Angeles, California; Tokyo, Japan; and Bangkok, Thailand. Principal photography began on September 16, 2019, and concluded on November 29, 2019. During and after production, the cast and crew shared numerous photographs from the set and beyond on their respective social media, documenting their visits to the aforementioned cities. Let’s look at specific locations in detail.

Tokyo, Japan

As mentioned above, the primary setting of ‘Kate’ is Japan, and several members of the main cast are Japanese, so the country’s capital served as a prominent filming location for the project. Japan is one of the most urbanized countries in the world, and Tokyo is the pinnacle of that achievement. It is also one of the epicenters of the country’s art and culture. The city has a thriving entertainment industry. International projects such as ‘Inception,’ ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1’, and ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ were also shot there. Popular Japanese all-female group Band-Maid appears in the film. One of their tracks, “Blooming,” is featured in the Kaido car scene of the movie.

Bangkok, Thailand

Several scenes of ‘Kate’ were filmed in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. One of the most economically and financially important cities of all Asia, Bangkok traces its history to the first part of the 15th century. Thailand has a large homegrown entertainment industry and has become a popular destination for international filmmakers. Some of the projects filmed in Bangkok are ‘The Hangover Part II,’ ‘Tomorrow Never Dies,’ and ‘Rambo III.’

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles is the world’s entertainment capital, and some parts of ‘Kate’ were reportedly filmed there. The city arguably has the best infrastructure and workforce for filmmaking, and the producers of ‘Kate’ likely sought to make the best use of them. Los Angeles is the largest city in California. Its Mediterranean climate, diverse population, and recognizable skyline have made the City of Angels an important filming location, even though producing a project there can be quite expensive. Movies like ‘Free Guy,’ Black Widow, and ‘Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood’ were also filmed in the city.

