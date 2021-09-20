Gabby Petito’s Remains Found. Her Dad Posts a Touching Tribute.

On September 11, 2021, the family of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito reported her missing after she set out on a cross-country road trip with her partner, Brian Laundrie, not to return. The fact that he reached their Florida base alone on September 1, with no traces of her around, sparked a nationwide search for the YouTube vlogger and Instagram personality and made him a person of interest. With that said, authorities have been looking into every aspect of the circumstance, which has now yielded human remains. So let’s find out the details of the same, shall we?

Gabby Petito’s Body Found

On September 19, 2021, police and FBI agents searching a national park in Wyoming, where she was supposedly last heard from, discovered remains “consistent with a description of” Gabby Petito. The body recovered from a remote area near the Spread Creek Dispersed campground of the Bridger-Teton National Forest hasn’t been positively identified since a full forensic examination is yet to be completed. Due to this, the cause of death is also unclear at the moment. Despite this, at a press conference that Sunday, FBI agent Charles Jones said they’ve notified Gabby’s family of this development.

He also added, “On behalf of the FBI personnel and our partners, I would like to extend sincere, sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family. As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.” The campsite on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park will remain closed until further notice, and the FBI is urging anyone who’d been in the area between August 27 and August 30 to contact them.

We should mention that Brian Laundrie, who’d returned to his parent’s home in Florida on September 1 and was officially deemed a “person of interest” two weeks later, has vanished as well. As per new records, his family told law enforcement officials later on in the week that they had last seen him on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A search team then spent the weekend on a 24,500-acre wildlife reserve in Florida with police dogs and drones to locate him but to no avail. Except, that’s when Gabby was allegedly found. A TikTok user also claimed that they’d picked up a hitchhiking Brian in Wyoming around the time she was last seen.

Gabby Petito’s Father’s Touching Tribute

Following the tragic news of Gabby Petito’s possible remains being found in the national park a few states away, her father, Joseph Petito, posted a photo of her posing in between angel wings. As seen below, he captioned it, “💔 #gabbypetito she touched the world.” Although he resides in their hometown in New York, Joe and the rest of Gabby’s family had been very active and involved in the quest for her. Unfortunately, his social media post almost confirms that the body unearthed was his daughter’s and that there’s nothing anyone can do now except fight for justice.

