Gabriel Avila: Where Is the Killer Now?

The city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, bore witness to a terrifying crime when 22-year-old New Mexico State University graduate Katie Sepich was murdered while on her way home from a party. However, when investigating the murder, the police realized that Katie had actually returned home that night but was kidnapped from near her bedroom window. Dateline’s ‘The Woman Who Couldn’t Scream’ chronicles the brutal murder and follows the investigation that led straight to truck driver Gabriel Avila. Well, let’s dive into the details surrounding the case and find out where Gabriel Avila is at present, shall we?

Who Is Gabriel Avila?

A resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Gabriel Avila worked as a truck driver at the time of Katie’s murder. Interestingly, while the people who knew Gabriel described him as a normal human being who seemed quite approachable, the show stated that he did have brushes with the law in his past. Still, he was generally considered a regular citizen, and people had no idea about his involvement in Katie’s murder.

Katie had gone out to a party on August 30, 2003, but once she failed to return home the next morning, her roommate, Tracee Waters, approached the police and reported her missing. On September 1, the following day, the police received news about a deceased female body inside a Las Cruces landfill, which was soon identified as that of Katie Sepich. Later, an autopsy determined that Katie was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death. While authorities canvassed the crime scene and interviewed several of Katie’s acquaintances, they even conducted a thorough search of the victim’s house and noticed that she had made it back home in the early morning hours of August 31. However, a clear indication of a struggle near her bedroom window proved that Katie was abducted from that location shortly afterward.

Through the investigation, law enforcement officers discovered that Katie had stormed out of the party on August 31 after having a severe altercation with her boyfriend, Joe Bischoff. Since Joe was the last to see her alive and hadn’t even followed her out to make things right, the police suspected that he might be involved in the slaying. Besides, Joe also knew where Katie stayed, which would make it pretty feasible for him to stage an abduction. However, the boyfriend soon insisted on his innocence, and further investigation managed to clear his name. In the meantime, the police also looked at several other suspects, but none of them seemed to match the DNA found on the victim’s body.

Incidentally, at that time, the state of New Mexico had a law wherein the police were only able to obtain the DNA of a suspect or convict once he was booked into a state prison. Hence, the show mentioned that even though Gabriel Avila was arrested just a few months after Katie’s murder on an unrelated charge of intent to commit aggravated assault and burglary, the police never got his DNA, which in turn slowed down the investigation.

Where is Gabriel Avila Now?

As fate would have it, Gabriel Avila was sent to 9 years in Jail in 2004 after being convicted on unrelated counts of aggravated burglary and intent to commit aggravated assault. While Gabriel was initially in a private prison, the show stated that he attempted to escape but was captured and sent to a state prison. This helped investigators obtain his DNA sample, and once it matched the one found on Katie’s body, they were able to charge him with her murder.

Initially, Gabriel insisted on his innocence and claimed he wasn’t responsible for Katie’s murder. However, he confessed under tough interrogation and revealed how he had almost hit Katie with his truck on August 31, 2003. He then helped her return home but lost all self-control at the last moment and abducted her from her bedroom window before raping and strangling the 22-year-old. Eventually, when presented in court, Gabriel pled guilty to a count each of first-degree murder, second-degree criminal sexual penetration, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. As a result, he was sentenced to 69 years to life in prison in 2007 and currently remains behind bars at the Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs, New Mexico.

