Joe Bischoff: Where Is Katie Sepich’s Boyfriend Now?

When Katie Sepich, 22, was reported missing on August 31, 2003, the police learned that she had an altercation with her boyfriend, Joe Bischoff, right before her disappearance. However, the very next day, authorities found Katie’s body in a landfill in Las Cruces, New Mexico, leading to a homicide investigation that puzzled cops for years. Dateline’s ‘The Woman Who Couldn’t Scream’ chronicles the horrifying murder and portrays how the following investigation considered Joe Bischoff to be a prime suspect. Well, let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out where Joe is at present, shall we?

Who Is Joe Bischoff?

A resident of New Mexico, Joe was in a relationship with Katie Sepich at the time of her shocking murder. People who know Joe described him as a helpful and kindhearted individual who was very much in love with Katie and treated her well. Although the two would often get into random altercations, they always made sure to put the issues behind themselves and were looking forward to a life together. Joe was also acquainted with Katie’s family as well as her friends, who were naturally shocked when the police singled him out as a suspect.

On August 30, 2003, Katie and Joe decided to go to a party in Las Cruces, New Mexico, hoping to have a wonderful time. However, midway through the party, the two got into a serious altercation, forcing Katie to leave for home in the early morning hours of August 31. Unfortunately, Joe was so angry that he decided not to follow his girlfriend, leaving her to return home on her own. As fate would have it. Katie failed to get back home that day, and her concerned roommate, Tracee Waters, informed the police of her disappearance. Once the disappearance was reported, authorities got to work, and they managed to locate the victim’s body on the following day inside a Las Cruces landfill.

Although the initial investigation into Katie’s murder was quite challenging, the police soon learned about the altercation between Joe and the victim. They learned how they quarreled with each other at the party and also discovered that Joe wasn’t happy with his girlfriend. Moreover, leads indicated that Katie was abducted from her bedroom window, and since Joe knew where she lived, he became an immediate suspect. Initially, Joe cooperated with the investigation and insisted on his innocence, but he soon got a lawyer who asked him not to answer any of the police’s questions. Authorities viewed this behavior as uncooperative, which in turn, increased their suspicions. Moreover, apart from refusing to answer any questions, Joe also turned down the police’s request for a DNA sample and decided not to attend Katie’s funeral. Naturally, officers were unable to rule him out of the investigation easily, and Joe remained a person of interest for a few years.

Where is Joe Bischoff Now?

Eventually, the police were able to obtain a DNA sample from a state convict named Gabriel Avila and found that it was a match to the one found on Katie’s body. Besides, once Gabriel was interrogated, he eventually broke and confessed to murdering the 22-year-old. The confession eventually ruled Joe out as a person of interest, and he was cleared of all suspicions. Unfortunately, Joe has decided to embrace privacy since then and maintains a minimal presence on social media. However, from the looks of it, he seems to currently reside in Gallup, New Mexico, is happily married, and is a proud father of one.

Read More: Katie Sepich Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?