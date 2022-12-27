Jayann and Dave Sepich: Where Are Katie’s Parents Now?

We cannot even begin to comprehend the pain losing a child can bring to a parent. Heartbreakingly, Jayann and Dave Sepich faced such a tragic experience when their daughter, Katie Sepich, was murdered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Dateline’s ‘The Woman Who Couldn’t Scream’ takes the viewer through Katie’s gruesome murder and even showcases how her sudden and shocking death affected her parents. Well, let’s delve into the details surrounding this crime and find out where Jayann and Dave are at present, shall we?

Who Are Jayann and Dave Sepich?

At the time of Katie’s murder, Jayann and Dave resided in New Mexico with their youngest daughter, Caraline. Their son, AJ, was away at university while Katie resided in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with her roommate, Tracee Waters. People who knew Jayann and Dave described them as loving parents who were always there for their children and made sure that they were all provided for. Besides, the couple had been running a commercial cleaning company in Texas and New Mexico, along with a janitorial supply business, which helped them make a comfortable living. However, with Jayann and Dave being quite close to Katie, nothing could prepare them for the tragedy that struck on September 1, 2003.

According to reports, Katie was last seen in the early morning hours of August 31, 2003, when she stormed out of a party after an altercation with her then-boyfriend. However, she failed to return home that day, which made her roommate, Tracee, quite concerned, and she immediately approached the police before reporting Katie missing. Eventually, on September 1, authorities came across a deceased female body inside a landfill in Las Cruces and soon identified it as that of Katie Sepich. While the body was partially burned, an autopsy soon confirmed that Katie was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death.

Naturally, Jayann and Dave were devastated to learn of their daughter’s demise and ready to cooperate with the police in their investigation. Even AJ took leave from the university and came down to help his parents deal with the tragedy, while Caraline, who was just nine years old at that time, missed her elder sister terribly. Incidentally, during the initial phase of the investigation, authorities suspected Katie’s then-boyfriend, Joe Bischoff, to be involved in the murder as he had an argument with the victim and was the last person to see her alive. However, further investigation cleared Joe’s name, and the police began focusing on other suspects.

Eventually, law enforcement officers managed to get a DNA sample from a convict who was behind bars on an unrelated charge of intent to commit aggravated assault as well as aggravated burglary and realized that it was a match to the sample found on Katie’s body. The convict, identified as Gabriel Avila, was then charged with Katie’s murder, and after accepting a plea deal for first-degree murder, second-degree criminal sexual penetration, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence, he was sentenced to 69 years to life in 2007.

Where Are Jayann and Dave Sepich Now?

Although Jayann and Dave Sepich remained active throughout the investigation into Katie’s murder and cooperated with the police at all times, they were horrified to learn that the murderer, Gabriel Avila, was arrested just a few months after their daughter’s death. However, the law in New Mexico stated that police officers would be unable to obtain DNA samples from convicts unless and until they were sent to a state prison, and since Gabriel was sent to a private prison, the case sat unsolved for years with no DNA evidence.

Determined to change such a rule, Jayann and Dave began championing a change in the legislature, demanding that the law should make it mandatory for all felony suspects to submit DNA samples during their arrest and booking process. The law, nicknamed Katie’s Law, saw the light of day in New Mexico in 2006, and to date, 25 states have inculcated a similar rule in their justice systems. Besides, readers will be glad to know that Jayann’s contribution towards such a law was recognized as she received several accolades in 2007, including the title of Outstanding New Mexico Woman.

At present, Dave and Jayann are co-owners of their own company, Sepco Inc., and reside in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Although they prefer to keep their personal life under wraps, it seems like the two have surrounded themselves with their loved ones while they fight the demons of their past together.

