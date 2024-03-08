Gabriele Zero: How Did Rocco Siffredi’s Cousin Die?

Netflix’s ‘Supersex’ follows the true story of adult film star Rocco Siffredi. The show focuses on the ups and downs of his life, giving more attention to his personal life and how it was impacted once he started working in porn. While his situation made him feel lonely at times, Rocco found that he always had people he could rely on. His cousin, Gabriele, was one of those people.

Having spent their childhood together, Rocco and Gabriele’s paths collide again in adulthood, and this time, their collaboration leads to something that completely changes their lives. The Netflix series leaves us at the point where the duo is at the height of their career, but what happens to Gabriele after that?

Gabriele Zero Died at the Prime of His Life and Career

Rocco Siffredi’s cousin, Gabriele Galetta, stage name Gabriele Zero, passed away on March 3, 2020, at the age of 58 due to a heart attack at his home in Ortona, the town where he and Siffredi were born and raised. He is survived by his wife, Nayeli, and his three children, Elisa, Ryan, and Nora, with the youngest being eight years old at the time of his death.

Siffredi revealed that Gabriele was a chain smoker, and his habit had raised concerns among his family and friends about his health. Despite his smoking, he appeared to be in good health and didn’t have any prior medical problems. Reportedly, Gabriele was at home with his wife. When he went to the bathroom and didn’t come out for a long time, he was found unconscious. By the time the ambulance arrived, he had passed away.

Gabriele and Rocco had a strong bond, having known each other since childhood and then collaborating for over three decades in the porn industry. Described as a person with “very high energy,” Gabriele was a humble human person. Siffredi revealed that he had a real passion for making films and had left his secure job at the bank to join Siffredi in the porn industry. At first, he joined the films as a performer. However, he soon realized that his talents were better off-camera. Instead of starring in the films, he found it better to write and direct them. In fact, he was the creative force behind some of the biggest movies of Siffredi’s career, like the award-winning film ‘The Ass Collector’ and ‘Rocco’s Time Master,’ which brought a twist of sci-fi in the story.

Soon, Siffredi and Gabriele became so creatively tied to each other that they made almost all of their projects together. If Siffredi was starring in a film, Gabriele would be directing it. He was also majorly involved in Siffredi’s production house, Rocco Siffredi Productions. Apart from writing and making films, Gabriele was also involved in finding new talent. He discovered Manuel Ferrara, who went on to have a successful career in the industry and even had himself inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame.

Siffredi credits Gabriele for being “the main creative side” of his films, stating that he would always bring his best and put in the effort to make the film as best as possible. The success of his collaboration with Siffredi led people to term them “the dream couple,” with Gabriele coming up with innovative and sometimes crazy ideas and Siffredi executing them on the screen.

Gabriele’s dedication to his work was brought on by a strong personality, which Siffredi said made him a “either you love him, or you hate him” kind of person. The duo would sometimes have creative differences, and the pressure of the job would create friction between them, but they always found a way to settle things between them, no matter how difficult the situation might seem.

For Siffredi, Gabriele was the one who would always look out for him, always be there for him, and always protect him. Once Siffredi suggested that the director’s name should be on the film’s poster, Gabriele refused and said that “Rocco Siffredi” was the face of the film and the selling point for the audience. He did what was best for the film, never allowing his ego to take the front seat and influence his decisions. The people who knew him and had worked with him remember him fondly. He was the kind of guy who always looked at the bigger picture and brought out the best in everyone.

