Gabriella Meyer From Making the Cut: Everything We Know

Amazon Prime’s ‘Making The Cut’ is a fashion-themed reality show that has garnered an enormous fan base over three seasons. The competitive design reality series, with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn as the hosts, pits a group of talented fashion designers against each other for the winning title. To emerge as the winner, the contestants must battle through various innovative challenges designed to check their skills, creativity, technique, and determination in creating their unique apparel collections.

The ultimate reward of the show is a $1 million investment in their label and the opportunity of designing a special line of apparel with Amazon Fashion. One promising contestant in season 3 is Gabriella Meyer, who managed to impress everyone with her unique style of design. Her relatable and determined journey in the show made fans curious to know more about the up-and-coming designer. Well, here is everything we know about Gabriella Meyer!

Gabriella Meyer’s Age, Nationality, and Family

Gabriella Meyer hails from a very loving and supportive family, comprising her mother, Lisa Rizzolo, father, Jim Pucin, and brothers – Justin and Nico Meyer. She was born on August 18, 1995, and grew up in the suburbs of the north side of Chicago, Illinois. Gabriella’s family is very fond of her and supports her in all her design ventures. From the looks of it, they often go on adventures together, especially on hikes and road trips. Gabriella and her mother share several such memories on their social media handles, giving a glimpse of their fun times together, mainly when the family gathers for some occasion.

Gabriella is well encouraged in her passion by her family and friends. The 27-year-old attended the University of Michigan, where she graduated from the School of Art and Design in 2017. With dedication and zeal for the fashion world, Gabriella made a good start in her career during her time at university itself. She first conceptualized the idea of a line of denim wear as part of her senior year thesis. However, she later got so engrossed in it that she kept crafting more ideas and hasn’t looked back since.

Gabriella Meyer’s Fashion Design Career

After designing the first line of denim wear as her senior year project, Gabriella Meyer eventually established her whole brand around that idea. She is a self-taught designer who is not only passionate about denim material but is also committed to the spirit of sustainability. She is now the CEO and Designer of her fashion label, Denimcratic, founded in June 2017.

The excellent designer has slowly built her brand on her own merit in a process that involves writing, sketching, and sometimes sowing different fabrics into something unique. Her brand is a strong advocate of political rights as well as sustainable fashion. In this respect, it focuses on rethinking and exploring ideas to customize recycled materials into unique pieces of denim wear. Over the years, Gabriella has crafted her apparel utilizing upcycled denim and knitwear around the aesthetic of sustainable yet thought-provoking streetwear.

Gabriella’s novel denim techniques have won her an impressive list of clientele, including celebrities like Khalid, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Chance the Rapper, SZA, and Issa Rae. In 2018, Gabriella also collaborated with designer Marta Goldschmied to create “We Wear The Pants,” the three-piece limited-edition collection around the #MeToo movement taking a stand against workplace sexual harassment. The collection mainly focused on a 3-piece including a pair of skinny jeans and a matching denim jacket with around 30 laser-printed newspaper reports on sexual harassment.

Gabriella has now shifted base to Los Angeles, where she keeps working for the brand while also remaining environmentally conscious. She only contributes to the denim industry by producing products that eliminate as much carbon footprint as possible. Her efforts have led her to feature on various platforms like The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vogue, and Marie Claire, and also in Milan Fashion Week.

Is Gabriella Meyer Dating Anyone?

Unfortunately, Gabriella Meyer is quite private when it comes to discussing anything about her dating life. The LA-based denim wear designer primarily posts about her fashion line, friends, and family on her social media platforms. Although she does not seem like a very private person, the absence of a romantic partner in her life is quite apparent as of writing.

Therefore, from what we can tell, it is most likely that Gabriella Meyer is single and only focused on expanding her business to newer heights. Her attendance in the famous reality show is also set to provide her with a broader base of followers and hopefully more clients. Clearly, the talented designer is thriving, and we wish her the best in all her endeavors.

