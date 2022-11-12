Gabriella Vargas: Where is the Genealogist Now?

In 2020, the authorities reopened a long-standing cold case: Roxanne Wood’s murder at her home in Niles, Michigan, in February 1987. The killer eluded the police for decades, but this time around, they hoped advances in DNA technology would help them. CBS News’ ’48 Hours: The ‘Unsolvable’ Murder of Roxanne Wood’ chronicles the incredible work put in by Gabriella Vargas, an investigative genetic genealogist, to zero in on Roxanne’s killer, Patrick Gilham. So, let’s find out more about her then, shall we?

Who is Gabriella Vargas?

Gabriella Vargas was only eight years old when Roxanne was brutally raped and murdered one night in February 1987. At the time, the authorities didn’t have a lot of evidence apart from some DNA but were limited by the technology of their time. Then, in 2020, the Michigan State Police went to Identifinders International, a company specializing in identifying remains and people in violent crimes.

Colleen Fitzpatrick, the company’s president, said the DNA collected in this case was very little compared to what they usually worked with. According to Colleen, multiple systems crashed while trying to make an electronic copy of the DNA. Then, in April 2021, Colleen talked to Gabriella, who was working as a consultant with Identifinders International.

By then, many genealogists who looked at the case and the data felt it was unsolvable. Gabriella said, “I concluded that I did not stand with the others. I believed that this case was extremely solvable. And I believed that I could solve it.” Soon, she created a genetic profile from the DNA, thus providing her with necessary information regarding the suspect, like ancestral origin and race.

After that, Gabriella used GEDmatch, an online database where people upload their DNA profiles, hoping to find more relatives. She said of the suspect profile, “I used his family relatives to build out their family trees and figure out back in time who the common ancestor was amongst these matches. It ultimately led to where the suspect would fall in that family tree.”

Gabriella eventually narrowed it down to a couple with three sons, with one of the kids being the suspect. Two out of the three were ruled out because they had no criminal history and weren’t in the area around the time of the murder. That left the police with Patrick Gilham, who had committed a similar crime in the past and lived close by. Gabriella said, “Literally, a case that took them 34 years to investigate took me four days to solve.”

Where is Gabriella Vargas Today?

Gabriella’s work paid off when the authorities confirmed Patrick was the killer, which eventually led to a murder conviction. In the aftermath, she said, “It’s an honor to be able to work these cases to bring justice to these victims and closure to these families, and I will never stop. If anything, I’m more determined now to solve as many cases as I can.” Gabriella added, “We’re always told not to get emotionally invested in these cases, but it was extremely hard not to. The family was my motivation.”

Gabriella is a self-taught genetic genealogist and began working on cases in 2018; she claimed to have never gotten a case wrong. Gabriella has consistently helped identify unidentified dead bodies; she is the Director of Training at the DNA Doe Project, a non-profit organization. Gabriella said in September 2021, “I think this is the most selfless act that you can do is bringing back and restoring the name of the unidentified. Bringing closure to these families that have long waited for answers.”

Apart from that, Gabriella is the founder of DNA-ID, an investigative genetic genealogy company, and continues to work on cold cases. She lives in Escalon, California, and is a loving mother who likes woodworking and gardening. Gabriella got into woodworking because of her grandfather and started doing it herself when she was 22. Today, Gabriella also runs her own carpentry business called Perfectly Imperfect Designs and cares for a pet cockatoo.

