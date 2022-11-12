Roxanne Wood Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Roxanne Wood returned home from a night out in February 1987, but in a tragic turn of events, she was brutally murdered in her kitchen. The case stayed cold for more than three decades before technological advancements led to the person responsible. CBS News’ ’48 Hours: The ‘Unsolvable’ Murder of Roxanne Wood’ focuses on the years-long fight for justice and what led to the arrest and conviction of the killer. So, if you’re wondering the same, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Roxanne Wood Die?

Roxanne Leigh Wood was a Niles, Michigan, native and graduated from high school there in 1974. The young woman loved cooking and baking, often sharing recipes with loved ones. At the time of the incident, the 30-year-old worked in customer service for Automated Molded Plastics, Co. in South Bend, Indiana. She was married to Terry Wood and enjoyed spending time tending to her roses and with her family.

On February 19, 1987, Roxanne and Terry met at their home in Niles after work. Then, they headed out in two cars to a restaurant for dinner. After that, the couple went to a bowling alley. Sometime after midnight, Roxanne headed back home because she had work the following day. Then, when Terry reached home around 45 minutes later, he made a horrific discovery in the kitchen and called 911.

The authorities arrived to find Roxanne in a pool of blood in the kitchen. She had been attacked there, after which the killer had slashed her throat and hit her in the head with a frying pan. An autopsy revealed that Roxanne had been sexually assaulted as well. Despite the gruesome crime scene, there wasn’t a lot of evidence for the authorities to go off on, and in the end, it would take decades before the killer was caught.

Who Killed Roxanne Wood?

While a report suggested there was forced entry through the back utility door, others claimed there was no forced entry at the residence. The authorities then questioned Terry; apart from being belligerent with the first responders, he quickly asked for an attorney, leading to some suspicion regarding his involvement. However, no evidence tied him to the murder, and the authorities couldn’t find much more, given the technological limitations of the time.

The case remained cold for many years; it was reopened in 2001, but the police couldn’t make much headway. However, they did have a tiny amount of DNA from the killer that was found at the scene. Then, in 2020, the case was looked at again, with the authorities leaning on new technology and different ways to solve the crime. Western Michigan University’s Cold Case program helped the Michigan State Police with the case at the time by digitizing around 3,500 pages from the case file.

This made it easier for the authorities to sift through information and hopefully find something they didn’t before. Students from the university helped with all of it, logging about 1200 hours of work to help solve the murder. Then, the police decided to look into genetic genealogy and were led to Identifinders International, a company specializing in identifying remains and people through DNA.

The challenge they faced was the amount of DNA. According to President Collen Fitzpatrick, “We found out there was, what I would call, a gnat’s eyebrow of DNA left, about 3 percent of what we normally use. It really did feel impossible.” The company worked on it for about ten months before speaking with Gabrielle Vargas, a genealogist who consulted with Indentifinder International.

Gabrielle decided to take a look at it and was able to generate a DNA profile from the trace DNA available. At this point, it came down to building a family tree by using publically available DNA databases. The process began in April 2021, and Gabrielle narrowed it down to three brothers from a family. The authorities ruled two of them out, leaving them with one suspect: Patrick Gilham.

Patrick had a prior criminal history; he had previously spent time in prison for breaking into a woman’s house and sexually assaulting her. Patrick had been released on parole just six months before Roxanne’s murder and lived close to her home. So, the police tracked Patrick down and began surveilling him; they soon learned he was a smoker. Eventually, they collected a discarded cigarette butt, and testing revealed that his DNA matched the profile from the 1987 crime scene.

In July 2021, Patrick was brought in for an interview. He denied traveling to Michigan apart from going there for work in 1987. When asked about Roxanne, Patrick claimed to have not known her or where she lived. But eventually, he asked for a lawyer and said he had no idea why his DNA was found at the crime scene. In the end, Patrick was arrested for the murder, moving the case forward after about 35 years.

In March 2022, Patrick pled no contest to second-degree murder and was later handed down what was effectively a life sentence. At the sentencing hearing, Roxanne’s brother, Brad Woods, said, “I’ve devoted much of my adult life to doing whatever it took to get justice for my sister, and the day has finally come for her to have the justice and the peace that she deserves.”

