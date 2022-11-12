Where is Killer Patrick Gilham Now?

During the early morning hours of February 20, 1987, Terry Wood returned home to find his wife, Roxanne Wood, in a pool of blood. But it was about 35 years before the killer was caught, thanks to advancements in DNA technology. CBS News’ ’48 Hours: The ‘Unsolvable’ Murder of Roxanne Wood’ delves into why Roxanne’s case was a tricky one to solve and how the police were led to Patrick Wayne Gilham as the one responsible for her death. So, if you’re curious about where he might be today, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Patrick Gilham?

The evening of February 19, 1987, started like any other for 30-year-old Roxanne Wood. She returned home from work and then headed out to dinner and a night of bowling with her husband. Roxanne returned home earlier than Terry because she wanted to get some rest before work the following day. But between her coming home and Terry making his way back 45 minutes later, she was brutally murdered.

Roxanne had been hit in the head with a frying pan, her throat was slit, and she had been sexually assaulted. While the sheath of the knife believed to be used in the attack was located by the authorities, the murder weapon itself was never found despite an extensive search of a nearby creek. Apart from that, a droplet of blood was found on a door. The authorities considered Terry a person of interest despite his maintaining his innocence. But beyond some trace DNA from the crime scene, nothing else pointed to the killer’s identity.

Roxanne’s murder remained unsolved in the years that followed, with the killer possibly roaming free. In 2001, the case was looked at again, but it wasn’t until it was reopened in 2020 that the authorities found more clues. The Michigan State Police worked with Western Michigan University’s Cold Case program and Identifinders International to digitize the case files and then try to identify the killer’s DNA found at the scene.

As part of the process, Gabriella Vargas, a consultant with Identifinders, took on the task of solving the case by finding the suspect using genealogy. By then, other genealogists had given up, calling the case unsolvable. Gabriella was able to get a DNA profile from the sample and then compared it to profiles on publicly available databases to build a family tree, leading them to Patrick Gilham.

The investigation revealed that Patrick was living only four miles from Roxanne’s home at the time of the incident. He was also arrested in 1980 after committing a similar crime. Patrick broke into Maureen Farag’s house and sexually assaulted her. She survived and served as a witness, leading him to serve about seven years in prison, half his sentence, before being released on parole. Patrick had gotten out of jail about six months before Roxanne’s attack.

Once the authorities learned Patrick could possibly be the killer, they surveilled him using undercover officers. He lived in South Bend, Indiana, and was a smoker. Eventually, the police surreptitiously obtained Patrick’s cigarette butt, leading to an analysis that confirmed that he was indeed the one who killed Roxanne. When questioned, Patrick denied knowing her or her address. However, when the authorities told him about Roxanne being assaulted, they said that he started breathing rapidly, his hands were shaking, and he asked for a lawyer.

Where is Patrick Gilham Today?

In March 2022, then 67, Patrick pled no contest to one count of second-degree murder, bringing a sense of closure to Roxanne’s family. The plea deal was offered to Patrick after Roxanne’s loved ones were consulted. In April 2022, he was sentenced to serve 23 to 50 years behind bars. Patrick was apologetic at the hearing and said, “I’m very sorry; I can’t believe I did what I did.”

Patrick added, “I pray for them every night; I am so sorry. I just hope that some time, in the future, with God’s help, that they can start to forgive me. And to my family that I’m sorry I disgraced, I’m so sorry.” Prison records indicate that he remains incarcerated at Carson City Correctional Facility in Montcalm County, Michigan. The earliest Patrick can be let out of prison is in October 2040.

Read More: Where is Gabriella Vargas Now?