Where is Roxanne Wood’s Husband Terry Wood Now?

One night in February 1987, Roxanne Wood and her husband, Terry Wood, left home for a night out with friends. But hours later, Terry made a horrific discovery, setting off a murder investigation that ended more than three decades later. CBS News’ ‘48 Hours: The ‘Unsolvable’ Murder of Roxanne Wood’ chronciles Roxanne’s murder and how the authorities considered her husband to be a person of interest until DNA evidence proved he wasn’t involved. So, let’s find out more about Terry then, shall we?

Who is Terry Wood?

Terry Wood and Roxanne were married and lived in Niles, Michigan, at the time of the incident. On February 19, 1987, the couple drove in separate cars to have dinner at a restaurant and then headed to a local bowling alley. Terry was in a bowling league at the time. While he stayed for longer, 30-year-old Roxanne returned sometime after midnight because she had work the following day. But when Terry came home about 45 minutes later, he discovered his wife in a pool of blood.

Roxanne’s body was in the kitchen. She had been beaten in the head with a frying pan, her throat was slit, and she was sexually assaulted. Terry called 911 at around 1:18 AM on February 20, 1987, and said, “My wife has been murdered. She is dead. She has been cut.” The authorities immediately suspected Terry because he appeared to be aggressive with the first responders. Furthermore, while he was being interviewed, the family hired an attorney and stopped the questioning right away.

According to the authorities, Terry never contacted the police after that, and he remained the prime suspect in the case. According to Janet Wood, Roxanne’s sister, one of the investigators said to Terry, “I believe you’re the killer, and I will not rest until you’re behind bars.” However, the police didn’t have any evidence that tied him to the murder. In 1999, the DNA found at the scene was compared to Terry’s but didn’t match his profile or anyone else on CODIS.

Terry said in 2013, “I didn’t murder Roxanne. And here it is 25 years later, and the state police are not doing their job. At that point, none of this is on the record, and that is it.” While he was happy about the case being in the limelight, he chose to keep a low profile and hoped that an arrest would be made soon. Then, it wasn’t until February 2022 that the killer was taken into custody. Patrick Gilham, who was identified by the investigators thanks to genetic genealogy work from Gabriella Vargas, was the man who murdered Roxanne. His DNA matched the profile found at the scene.

Where is Terry Wood Today?

Once Patrick was arrested, the cloud of suspicion that Terry had to live under for many years was lifted. Ultimately, he was consulted before Patrick was given a plea deal that sent him to prison for a minimum of 23 years. Since the incident, Terry has done his best to move on. He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Economics from Western Michigan University and continues to live in Niles, his hometown. Apart from that, Terry worked as a sales manager for a steel tank company for more than four decades and enjoys fishing. It appears that Terry struggled in the time leading up to Patrick’s legal proceedings but seems to be doing much better now. He recently lost a pet dog.

