Gabrielle Union to Star in ‘Casket Girls’

Gabrielle Union will explore evil in the newest addition to her upcoming slate! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actress will star in the horror film ‘Casket Girls.’ The project will begin filming in Victoria, British Columbia, in October. The crew and the rest of the cast of the movie have yet to be disclosed.

The plot revolves around Detective Shay and her partner, who follow up on a reported disturbance at the eerie Ursuline Convent, which was built in the 1700s. The establishment is a notorious part of the New Orleans ghost tours because of its scary history as the home of the St. Mary’s Chapel. Their investigation takes a dark turn when they uncover something alarming, which leads them into a trap that leaves them and a handful of unsuspecting visitors trapped with an evil that waits to feed.

Union completed the production of ‘Riff Raff,’ a crime comedy directed by Dito Montiel that follows a reformed criminal whose quiet life is thrown into chaos when his estranged family suddenly reappears for an unexpected reunion. The actress will also appear in ‘White Dave,’ a television film that centers on the journey of a young African-American teenager who, after being raised in a predominantly white suburb, must navigate the challenges of adapting to life in an all-Black neighborhood following his mother’s remarriage.

Union’s recent credits include Pam Proctor in Prime Video’s comedy film ‘Space Cadet,’ which revolves around Rex, a party-loving girl from Florida who unexpectedly becomes the NASA space program’s last hope. Despite being surrounded by candidates with more impressive qualifications, she proves that her intelligence, determination, and heart make her the best fit for the mission.

Union starred as Jenna in Netflix’s romantic drama ‘The Perfect Find.’ The film follows Jenna’s attempt to revive her fashion career after a highly publicized firing, only to face a complicated dilemma when she falls in love with a charming, much younger coworker—who is also the son of her new boss. Jenna must then navigate the risks and challenges of pursuing this secret relationship. The actress has also appeared in shows such as Apple TV+’s ‘Truth Be Told‘ and Spectrum’s ‘L.A.’s Finest.’

Victoria previously hosted the filming of several intriguing horror movies, including ‘The Inheritance’ and both installments of ‘The Boy’ film series.

