Clinton Leupp Joins Matt Bomer in ‘Mid-Century Modern’

Miss Coco Peru will grace the screens alongside Matt Bomer soon! The Cinemaholic can reveal that drag comedian and performer Clinton Leupp has joined the cast of Hulu’s multi-cam comedy series ‘Mid-Century Modern.’ The show’s filming will start in Los Angeles, California, in the fall. The project will also feature Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham, and Linda Lavin. Max Mutchnick and David Kohan created the series, with James Burrows attached as a director.

The series centers on three close-knit gay friends of a certain age who, following an unforeseen death, choose to spend their later years together in Palm Springs, where the wealthiest one lives with his mother and a Gen Z housekeeper. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you that it would be better if you got your neck done.

Lane will portray Bunny Schneiderman, a thriving businessman nearing retirement who is in search of love but must first overcome his own doubts about deserving it. Lavin will take on the role of Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. Sybil is a blend of wisdom and warmth with a touch of unconventionality, which can also make her overly critical, overbearing, and morally ambiguous.

Bomer will play Jerry Frank, a former Mormon who exited both the church and his marriage in his early twenties after his sexuality was revealed. Now a sincere and gentle soul, Jerry is characterized by his physical frailty and innocent outlook on life. Graham will embody Arthur, a sophisticated and stylish veteran of the fashion industry who harbors the belief that life would be far more refined and glamorous if he were the one orchestrating it all.

Leupp’s recent credits include Louise in the comedy TV movie ‘Women Behind Bars’ and a family therapist in ‘The Browns.’ The performer played Lawrence/Miss Coco Peru in Mutchnick and Kohan’s iconic series ‘Will & Grace,’ which centers on gay lawyer Will and straight interior designer Grace, who share an apartment in New York City with their vibrant best friends, Jack and Karen. Additionally, the comedian appeared in ‘Not Today Bianca’ and ‘Danny the Manny.’

Bomer recently portrayed Hawkins Fuller in Showtime’s ‘Fellow Travelers,’ which explores the intense and turbulent relationship between two men navigating a world marked by political upheavals, wars, and societal changes. He also played Larry Trainor/Negative Man in the DC Comics series ‘Doom Patrol,’ in which a team of individuals with extraordinary abilities, born from tragic accidents, come together to combat evil and investigate unusual phenomena. Bomer appeared as David Oppenheim in Bradley Cooper’s biographical film ‘Maestro,’ a love story about the enduring relationship between conductor Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

Lane took on the role of Dominick Dunne in the biographical crime series ‘Monster.’ He is well-known for his performance as Ward McAllister in HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age,’ a drama that delves into the rivalry between the wealthy Russell family and their established old-money counterparts, the Van Rhijns, in 1880s New York. Lane’s other notable credits include Roger in Ari Aster’s ‘Beau Is Afraid‘ and Teddy Dimas in Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Graham played Clive DeWitt in ‘Theater Camp.’ He also appeared in episodes of ‘Woke’ and starred as François in the comedy-drama series ‘Katy Keene,’ which centers on a group of hopeful artists pursuing their dreams in New York City. The actor is set to appear in ‘Miracle on 74th Street,’ starring Jessica Capshaw. Lavin, famed for her portrayal of Norma in ‘B Positive,’ had a brief role in ‘Elsbeth.’

Mutchnick and Kohan, the creative minds behind several notable projects, are known for their collaboration on ‘Clipped,’ which centers on former high school peers from different social circles who end up working together at a Charlestown barbershop. Their other ventures include ‘Partners,’ a series that delves into the dynamics of a close friendship tested by professional and personal challenges, and ‘$#*! My Dad Says,’ which explores the comedic clash between a middle-aged man and his outspoken father after moving in together.

Los Angeles has hosted the production of several similar comedy shows in the past, such as ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ and the long-running sitcom ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’

