Gaynelle and Ray Bledsoe: Angela’s Parents Are Keeping Her Legacy Alive

When Angela Bledsoe was found brutally gunned down inside her own Montclair home in October 2018, it honestly left not just her loved ones but also the entire nation shaken to its very core. That’s because, as carefully explored in ABC’s ’20/20: Diary of a Killer,’ this thriving 44-year-old mother of one had suddenly become a victim of her long-term partner, attorney James R. Ray III. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the two individuals to have arguably been affected the most by this whole ordeal — her loving, devoted parents — we’ve got the details for you.

Who Are Angela Bledsoe’s Parents?

Since Angela was born on February 11, 1974, as one of four to Gaynelle and Ray Bledsoe, she reportedly grew up surrounded by care as well as compassion to eventually become empathetic herself. This, along with her brilliant mind, enchanting personality, high ambitions, and clear sense of self, is one of the many reasons her father admittedly never doubted she’d be incredibly successful in life. Though he could’ve never imagined this same path would inadvertently lead to her unexpected, untimely 2018 demise too, as it resulted in her coming across and becoming involved with James.

The truth is Ray still remembers his immediate reaction to hearing the horrible news of his little girl’s demise, telling ABC’s co-anchor Deborah Roberts, “I think I yelled, and nothing came out.” He continued, “I cried, and then I said to myself, ‘Bledsoe, You got to get yourself together’… I didn’t ask for details. I did not know what happened. I did not know what happened.” However, he did know that no matter his grief, the past, or the ensuing events, he had to fight to attain her some much-needed justice, and thankfully, his family was right by him through this process.

As for Gaynelle, despite her seeming preference to stay a bit away from the limelight, she has since candidly revealed she “shed a lot of tears after it happened. It was just like cold-blooded.” It thus comes as no surprise the Bledsoes were right there during James’ court proceedings to tell the world that neither Angela nor any other victim of domestic violence is alone in this world. They also went as far as to indicate they’re proud of what they stand for even with the heartwrenching hurt because they wouldn’t want anybody else to go through what they’ve experienced.

Where Are Gaynelle and Ray Bledsoe Now?

From what we can tell, Maryland natives Gaynelle and Ray are now trying their best to move on with their lives while keeping the memories of their lost daughter alive in their hearts. For this, they’ve actually established the Angela M. Bledsoe Endowed Scholarship to carry on her legacy and help those individuals who wish to study at her alma mater, Florida A&M University. Moreover, they willingly care for their granddaughter Alana throughout the summers — she was merely 6 at the time of her mother’s passing and now has a guardian in a maternal aunt during the school year.

“We don’t like leaving her,” Ray once stated. “She’s already been left once, and it makes her anxious.” As for the Bledsoes’ current personal as well as professional standing, it appears as if they continue to reside in Maryland to this day, where they keep the details of their life well away from the public eye for privacy reasons.

