Directed by Marie Kreutzer, Netflix’s ‘Gentle Monster’ follows Lucy Weiss, a pianist who comes to know that her husband, Philip, has been watching and sharing child sexual abuse material online. As this revelation seeps into every part of their life, her thoughts and concerns about her son, Johnny, take priority. However, feeling unable to express her feelings to anyone else, Lucy becomes increasingly isolated, and in the process, her engagement with music begins to change shape. Meanwhile, the police officer in charge of this investigation, Elsa Kühn, also seems to be going through her own struggles, and it’s a blend of these myriad, complex experiences that makes this multilingual psychological drama film feel so deeply realistic in its portrayal of human relationships.

Gentle Monster is Inspired by a Real-Life Investigation into Child Sexual Abuse

‘Gentle Monster’ is a work of fiction strongly informed by writer-director Marie Kreutzer’s observations of people and expectations placed on women. In a conversation with Awards Watch, she clarified that while her films aren’t particularly autobiographical, they remain personal because she observes how the women around her navigate situations and social demands. For this film in particular, the starting point was a 2020 report in the German weekly Die Zeit about a major sexual abuse investigation in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. According to a DW report published later that year, the police exposed a network suspected of abusing children and exchanging images and videos online, with as many as 87 people being identified as suspects.

For Kreutzer, coming across the article challenged the way she viewed people and perceived the impact of child sexual abuse. In a conversation with Eye for Film, she recalled, “When I finished (reading the article,) I was at a swimming pool with my daughter and stepdaughters, and when I walked through the area I couldn’t look at the families in the same way I’d looked at them the day before.” She was particularly confronted by the grim possibility that her social circle didn’t just include survivors of abuse, but potential perpetrators.

Marie Kreutzer’s Research and Experiences Help Shape Gentle Monster’s Storyline

With such ideas in mind, Marie Kreutzer began conceptualizing ‘Gentle Monster,’ speaking with German police investigators, lawyers, and psychologists while simultaneously working on her film ‘Corsage.’ One such conversation was with a senior investigator in Wiesbaden, who explained how officers conduct house searches and gather evidence during such investigations. All of these details contribute to the sense of realism felt in every frame of the film, as it is not only conscious and vocal about an important social issue but also sensitive in its depiction.

The history of the film’s development also overlapped with a separate controversy involving Austrian actor Florian Teichtmeister, who plays Emperor Franz Joseph in ‘Corsage.’ In January 2023, Teichtmeister was charged in Austria with possessing and processing images and videos depicting child sexual abuse, following which he received a two-year suspended prison sentence in September 2023. By then, Kreutzer had already begun developing ‘Gentle Monster,’ making any potential similarities pure happenstance. She confirmed as much in a conversation with OutNow, adding, “The plot and characters remained the same. But it accompanied us atmospherically, because some of my actors knew him. He was somehow present.”

Lucy Weiss’ Character is a Composite of People Marie Kreutzer Has Known in Real Life

While Lucy Weiss, the protagonist of ‘Gentle Monster,’ is a fictional pianist, Marie Kreutzer traced the character to a woman she knows in real life, whom she chose not to name. In the official Cannes press kit, she described this woman as an only child whose parents were musicians, whose upbringing was unconventional because of their profession, and who grew up bilingual. This does line up with how Lucy is described in the film, giving her characterization a human feel. In a conversation with AnOther Magazine, Kreutzer described Lucy, alongside the character of Philip, as a combination of real people. “I wanted them to be creatives because I relate to that way of living, with that passion for your job but at the same time the insecurity in it. I wanted them to feel like they could be friends of mine,” she added.

While these details help shape the character, it is ultimately Léa Seydoux’s performance that brings Lucy to life. Speaking to Eye for Film at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the actor recalled feeling deeply empathetic towards Lucy upon reading the screenplay, particularly because she understood the character’s loneliness. She also appreciated how Lucy uses singing to express feelings she cannot otherwise communicate, and as it so happens, this film marks Seydoux’s first time singing in a film. Preparing for the role also required her to learn piano and German, the latter of which she studied phonetically. Overcoming these challenges and coming to understand Lucy were both key for the actor to deliver a truly powerful performance, one that serves as the film’s backbone.

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