Geoffrey Mason: Where is the Former ABC Sports Executive Producer Now?

The drama thriller film ‘September 5’ charts the story of a horrific tragedy and the high-pressure news coverage of the event that closely followed in its wake. It follows Roone Arledge, the President of ABC News, who is in Munich with his team to cover the 1972 Summer Olympic Games. However, things take an adverse turn when a group of terrorists infiltrate the Olympic Village to hold a number of Israeli athletes and coaches hostage. As a result, Roone and his team, including control room head Geoffrey Mason and Head of Operations Marvin Bader, overtake the responsibility of bringing the live coverage of the events to the entire world.

The film offers a true-to-life account of the historic day from the perspective of the journalists and their crew. Consequently, Geoffrey Mason’s on-screen portrayal recreates the authentic reality that the real-life man experienced all those years ago. Naturally, one must grow curious about the renowned journalist’s current life.

Geoffrey Mason Suffered in the Aftermath of the Munich Massacre While His Career Soared

In 1972, Geoffrey Mason manned the ABC Sports control room under Roone Arledge during the Olympic Games in Munich, Germany, which turned into a nightmarish hostage situation. He and his team spent 22 hours tirelessly working to catch live coverage of the events to ensure an effective worldwide broadcast. As such, the terrorist attack’s tragic conclusion left an emotionally draining mark on the billions of people who watched the coverage—as well as on Mason and his colleagues. Thus, even though his exceptional showcase of skill and ability that day jumpstarted his career to newer heights, it also took a personal toll on him. Reportedly, Mason experienced alcoholism in the aftermath for nearly twenty years.

However, during this time, Mason’s professional life bloomed. He continued covering various notable sports events, including the Olympic Games, Major League Baseball, Indianapolis 500, Tour de France, and more. Furthermore, he even won an Emmy award in 1976 for his XII Winter Olympic Games sports special. After expanding his career at ABC for many years, he changed lanes and moved on to NBC Sports, where he became an Executive Vice President by the early 1980s. However, by then, his addiction became impossible to ignore. As a result, in 1983, Mason had to check in to the Betty Ford Center to treat his alcoholism.

Fortunately, by the end of the same year, Mason was able to become sober and take back control of his life. Afterward, he returned to NBC and continued to progress successfully in his career, covering several major sports events for years to come. Eventually, he went back to ABC Sports, where he became an executive producer—which he inevitably left again in 1991 to pursue his independent aspirations.” Thus, through his contribution to several national and international productions, Mason establishes a remarkable 50-year-long—and counting—career. In 2010, his significant presence in the industry was recognized through an induction into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Geoffrey Mason Started His Own Sports-Production Company

After his departure from big-name networks, Mason decided to launch his own sports production company, Mainstay Communications. Although the seasoned producer isn’t looking to make any more history in his career, he continues striving to stay relevant and maintain connections to his lifelong dedication to his profession. Thus, he continues leading Mainstay Communications toward success as the Executive Producer and CEO. Alternatively, the Mason family name also continues to persist in the industry through his son, Geoffrey Mason Jr., who has been with NBC News for decades now.

Alongside his commendable journalistic career, Mason also has dabbled in various other projects. For one, his recovery from alcoholism compelled him to start the Win Back Your Life foundation, which offers people an outlet for their struggles through a simple phone call. He was also on the Board of Directors at the Betty Ford Center for 17 years, continuing to work for the benefit of people struggling with the same vices that he once faced. Similarly, he’s also the Founding Board Member at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Geoffrey Mason Contributed to the Creation of September 5

Geoffrey Mason and his work during the Munich Massacre have long been a part of important world history in relation to the Olympics and journalism. Nevertheless, film producer Philipp Trauer and director Tim Fehlbaum sought to put an even bigger spotlight on the event. As a result, when they began working on the project, which eventually turned into ‘September 5,’ they approached Mason for his lived account of the day. Consequently, he became a consultant of sorts, providing notes on the script and discussing the story with the filmmakers at length.

Furthermore, Mason even helped in the acquisition of archival footage and real-life footage of host Jim McKay, the ABC reporter who anchored the live broadcasting of the hostage situation in 1972. He was able to achieve this through his friendship with Bob Iger, which facilitated the finalized deal. Since the film’s premiere, Mason has also been an active participant in its promotion, participating in interviews and discussions with the cast. Recently, he joined John Magaro, who plays his on-screen version, for an interview with CBS Morning.

Even though Mason isn’t active on social media under an official account, fans can find occasional updates on his personal life through his son, Geoffrey Mason Jr., Instagram account. In April 2024, the father-son duo attended the Betty Ford Postal Service stamp dedication ceremony, in which the latter even gave a speech. Currently, Mason continues to reside in Bonita Springs, Florida, where he lives with his wife, Chris.

