George Knapp’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Journalist?

Although George Knapp was born on April 18, 1952, in Woodbury, New Jersey, he was primarily raised in Stockton, California, where he developed a keen interest in the world of journalism. He thus earned a Bachelor’s in Communications from the University of West Georgia before pursuing a Master’s in the same from the University of the Pacific, unaware it would soon turn his world around. That’s because this educational background is what ultimately enabled him to secure a career as an anchor, commentator, and news reporter before specializing in all things paranormal.

How Did George Knapp Earn His Money?

While it’s true that George’s passion was always reporting, he actually kickstarted his career as an educator at his alma mater the University of the Pacific as well as the University of California, Berkeley. According to records, he taught debate and forensics at both these institutions in the 1970s, only to then suddenly get an opportunity to relocate to Las Vegas, Nevada, for good around 1979. He initially had to work as a local cab driver here to make ends meet, but he soon managed to land an internship at KLVX-TV Channel 10 before quickly honing his skills to join KLAS-TV in 1981.

George has actually held several roles at this CBS affiliate organization, considering he still works there to this day, yet he didn’t always focus on unidentified anomalous phenomena. In fact, as per records, he primarily reported on topics like government corruption, international affairs, organized crime, and other daily tidbits during his first few years – until the late 1980s. That’s when professional aviator John Lear had walked into KLAS with a file of documents asserting possible extraterrestrial movement/contact/ government cover-up, which hooked him.

Little did George realize his subsequent interview with this UFO claimant on his self-produced show, ‘On the Record,’ would shatter bias and encourage other alleged witnesses to come forward too. This is actually what made the reporter realize there was either some truth or major significance in this entire ordeal, driving him to dedicate the majority of his professional life to this complex cause. However, it is imperative to note he did leave KLAS from 1991 to 1995 to serve at a public relations firm called Altamira Communications and he also briefly worked with the now-defunct National Institute of Discovery Science (NIDS).

George Knapp’s Net Worth

Having been a journalist for over 43 years as of writing, with nearly 39 of those being with KLAS-TV, it goes without saying George has managed to accumulate significant wealth for himself. After all, he has a rather luxurious home in Las Vegas, Nevada, which he shares with his loving wife Anne “The Viking” Fechner as well as their cat, all the while leading a more than comfortable lifestyle. Whether it be traveling across the globe in the name of his unidentified anomalous phenomena research or attending sports matches/live shows/concerts whenever he’s not working, this now 72-year-old actually does it all.

Coming to the monetary aspect behind it all, while George has never once revealed anything regarding his assets, expenses, income, or savings, we do believe he is one of the top earners in his field. However, this is not only because of his position as an award-winning anchor, chief investigative reporter, and commentator at KLAS, but also his weekly columns in a local newspaper, his several co-author credits, his ‘Coast to Coast AM’ radio show, and his podcast ‘Weaponized’ alongside fellow UFO investigator/filmmaker Jeremy Corbell. In fact, from what we can tell, this ‘Hunt for the Skinwalker’ (2023) co-author’s average annual income these days is likely in the range of $150,000, which leads us to believe his net worth is likely close to $5 million.

