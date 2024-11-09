Michael Herrera: Where is the Ex-Marine Now?

As a proud native of Denver, Colorado, Michael Herrera joined the US Marines fresh out of high school owing to his lifelong interest surrounding the same, just for it to turn his whole life upside down. That’s because he not only underwent some intense and traumatic experiences while active in the field but allegedly also saw a government UFO, as per his accounts in Netflix’s ‘Investigation Alien.’ However, despite his public claims as well as his sworn testimony regarding the same, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has since reported there is no proof of such intelligence.

Michael Herrera Allegedly Witnessed Something Extraordinary in 2009

It was back when Michael was in his second year of active service that he was deployed to the Philippines as an officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to provide aid in the wake of a natural disaster. The natural disaster in question is actually a typhoon that stemmed from a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Sumatra on September 30, 2009, which was followed by insurgent violence. According to his own accounts, he was dropped off alongside five fellow Marines in a clearing in the northeastern part of this city, shortly following which he noticed something strange at a nearby site while preparing for a supply drop.

Michael still vividly remembers that he and his team went to see what it was since they didn’t have any radios, only to come face to face with a 300-foot UFO-shaped object with seams and ridges visible around every corner. It was allegedly hovering just above the ground as well as rotating in a clockwise motion, all the while changing colors between a very light matte gray to a very dark matte black. As per his statements, “It had an audible hum to it, like the sound of a transformer or a guitar amp. It was an octagonal shape with a pyramid at the top of it that was black,” so of course, he took photos and videos it.

Michael Herrera Was Ordered and Threatened to Stay Quiet for Years

However, everything turned around when Michael and his five comrades got within 150 feet of the craft, as they were suddenly ambushed by heavily armed men in all-black camouflage. According to his statements, they had their M4 rifles drawn on them, only to then take all the Marines’ weapons, dump their ammunition, and scan their IDs. What they didn’t realize is that Michael was paying close attention to what was happening and reportedly even noticed two massive crates of large weapons being unloaded from this craft to a truck beneath, which drove off before they were even allowed to return to their positions.

While Michael was intrigued about witnessing this strange phenomenon as a young 20-year-old, all his excitement vanished within the next few days as his camera’s memory card had gone missing. As if that’s not enough, his entire unit’s phones were gone too, only for them to then be summoned into a meeting with a man in an Air Force lieutenant colonel uniform with no name tag, who told them to stay silent. In fact, per Michael, while the eight men had been telling them how they would kill them, things became a lot more serious when this alleged higher-up official told them, “You’re not allowed to talk about what happened, not to your chain of command, not even a general. You will go to prison, or you will die” before making them sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Therefore, Michael remained silent for over 14 years, only deciding to come forth with his alleged experiences after the annual military funding bill in 2022 included a clause that directly impacted him. This clause actually allowed former officials to become whistleblowers to report previously undisclosed UFO ‘material retrieval, material analysis, [and] reverse engineering’ programs to AARO without fear of prosecution. By this point, though, he had grown convinced what he witnessed was not a UFO but a government-made flying object reverse engineered after an analysis of the real thing, and now, he is working towards proving the same.

Michael Herrera is an Entrepreneur Making the Most of His Life

It was reportedly in October 2011 that Michael stepped away from his military service following four unblemished years, earning him medals for national defense service, global war on terrorism service, humanitarian service, sea service deployment, and a sharpshooter rifle badge. So, he decided to return to his hometown in the hopes of settling back into a normal civilian life, but it was a much more difficult task than he had anticipated, considering his intense experience and his drive to find answers. So, this member of the Freemason community found himself turning some difficult pages before deciding to pursue a Bachelor’s in Biochemistry from the University of Denver (2013-2016) before evolving into an entrepreneur.

According to reports, Michael actually earned millions and millions of dollars through his organizations over the years before finding his true calling in 2020 by establishing two new ventures. Therefore, today, this firearm blacksmith is not only the President of MOD Manufacturing but also the Founder/President of a private security firm by the name of Valkyrie Eye. Both these organizations are seemingly active to this very day in Denver, Colorado, with its owner admittedly being determined to turn these ventures into an empire to provide for himself and his loved ones no matter what. Unfortunately, though, we do not know much about his personal life as of writing since he prefers to keep it on the down low for safety reasons.

