Rory Kremer: Where is the Underwater Archaeologist Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Investigation Alien’ following reporter George Knapp as he travels the globe to uncover new evidence about UFOs and investigate their presence on Earth, we get a docuseries unlike any other. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to shine a light upon not just the unexplained phenomena in the sky but also around the water. Therefore, of course, it also featured underwater investigative archaeologist Rory Kremer, especially since he is as dedicated to finding answers as the aforementioned journalist.

Rory Kremer Has Allegedly Witnessed an Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon in the Water

It was reportedly back around the early 2010s when Rory was working with the Department of Defense that he came across something he can only describe as non-human intelligence. However, he didn’t speak of it publicly until he was close to retirement, owing to the simple fact that such a claim is often met with ridicule and looked down upon. Yet now, he openly speaks of his experiences for the sole reason he wishes to find some concrete answers regarding the how and why of alleged alien existence, along with proof of the same.

According to Rory’s accounts, he was sailing from Hawaii to the mainland US when the water underneath his boat suddenly became as bright as daylight despite it being the middle of the night. He also asserts they were roughly 1600 miles off the Hawaiian coast and that this light was circular and only below their boat, only to keep getting brighter and brighter and brighter. “All of a sudden,” he added in the show, “the orb came up out of the water, and it stopped. It just stopped for like three or four seconds. It went from that water atmosphere to the air atmosphere and kind of equalized and then off in a different direction.”

In Rory’s words, this orb zoomed out and was out of eyesight within milliseconds, leaving him extremely perplexed. He hence decided to look into Department of Defense records to maybe find similar cases, just to come across not one or two but countless of them dating all the way back to World War II. As per his own homework, captains crossing the Pacific Ocean often saw such orbs that flew both in the air and underwater, which is why he continues to look into the same. He believes what he saw was significant, and he doesn’t want it to be lost, so he’s looking for any and all possible explanations.

Rory Kremer is a Career Archaeologist With an Interest in Entertainment

As a proud native of Montana, Rory actually grew up surrounded by water bodies and thus decided at a relatively early age that he wanted to pursue a career that kept him either in, on, or near water at all times. Therefore, upon graduating high school, he decided to enroll at Lehigh University for a Bachelor’s in Business Administration, only to leave the very next year to eventually join the US Coast Guard service. The truth is that while he did so, he also dabbled in the entertainment industry as an Assistant Director for various film as welll as theatre companies before moving on for good.

Rory actually became a driver for Propaganda Films/Polygram Records in 1985, shortly following which he rose the ranks to evolve into a transportation manager, production assistant, location scout, location manager, producers assistant, 2nd Assistant Director, and 1st Assistant Director too. Then, in 1994, he enrolled at The University of Montana-Western for a Bachelor’s in Social Sciences and Cultural Anthropology, only to graduate as a double major in 1998. It was then that he also started getting certifications from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, enabling him to evolve into an Underwater Archaeologist in every sense.

Rory started his career as an archeologist in 2001 with his own organization called Kremer Marine Services, only to close its doors in 2012 owing to some personal reasons. During this period, though, he also did a year-long stint as an Archaeological Project Manager at the California State Parks (2009-2010) and served as an Archaeological Technician at Chambers Group for two years (2010-2012). As if that’s not enough, he subsequently became a Freelance Archaeologist under the banner of Kremer Marine and has since done various projects for many reputed institutes/organizations.

Rory Kremer Continues to be Dedicated to His Craft

Despite being over the retirement age, Rory is still actively serving as an Underwater Archaeologist because he knows there is a lot left to discover, and he still has that fire inside him. In fact, he is currently looking forward to a project in Kurd Qabristan, Iraq, for Johns Hopkins University, where he hopes to examine as well as better protect local archaeological sites. After all, apart from being an underwater expert, he is also passionate about exploring and preserving the cultural heritage of different regions. That’s why he even earned a Master’s in Cultural/Archaeological Resources Protection from Purdue University in 2004.

Furthermore, as a certified Master Scuba Diver Trainer, Dive Master, and Rescue Diver, Rory is also spending a lot of his time these days exploring new underwater sights for clients, editing/updating previously recorded data, and paving the path for new possible discoveries. As for his personal standing, from what we can tell, this former military man and water enthusiast is based out of California as of writing, where he resides with his loving partner Amanda Tracy and their beloved dog Coco. We should also mention he seemed extremely close to his mother, who sadly passed away in September 2023.

