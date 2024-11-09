Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour: Where is the Ex-Military Combat Pilot Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Investigation Alien’ delving deep into the world of UFOs, USOs, and possible extraterrestrial contact, we get a documentary series that can only be described as gripping. After all, it follows renowned journalist George Knapp as he travels across the globe with some collaborators and connections to delve into some of the most baffling alleged nonhuman tales in history. Amongst his collaborators is actually Vernice “FlyGirl” “Vee” Armour, a former police officer as well as a military official with years of investigative experience under her belt.

Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour Followed in Her Parents’ Footsteps

Although born in 1973 in Chicago, Illinois t Authurine Armour and Gaston Armour Jr., Vernice was actually raised in Memphis, Tennessee, with her mother as well as stepfather. The truth is both the men in her life – her father and stepfather – had served in the military, with the former being an Army Major and the latter a Marine Corps sergeant who did three tours in Vietnam. As if that’s not enough, even her grandfather was a military man – in fact, he was among the first African Americans to join the Marines and serve at Montford Point.

It thus comes as no surprise that Vernice decided to follow in their footsteps while attending Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) for a Bachelor’s in Kinesiology and Excerisince Science. She actually enlisted to in the U.S. Army Reserve at first, only to later enter into the Army’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. Nevertheless, she took some time off her studies in 1996 to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a Nashville police officer, unaware she would also end up becoming the first female African-American on the motorcycle squad.

But alas, Vernice only served there for two years, during which she also graduated college and worked hard to evolve into a police officer at the Tempe Police Department in Arizona. According to reports, she was the first African American female to join this force, only to leave following seven months to join the Marines as an Officer Candidate in October 1998. That’s what led her to enroll at the Naval Flight School, and she served as a Naval Aviator from 2000 to 2007, even breaking the glass ceiling to become amongst the first ever female African American combat pilots and earning the sign FlyGirl.

Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour is a Proud Consultant and Public Speaker Today

It wasn’t long after Vernice stepped away from the Marines that she realized there was a dire need for conversations between companies, cultures, and countries to happen for the betterment of society. She thus co-founded VAI Consulting and Training, through which her goal is not to speak of politics but to be proactive in society – she especially helps ambitious women gain the right sort of confidence they need to shine. As if that’s not enough, it’s also imperative to note that this founder and Chief Breakthrough Office is also a renowned public speaker who has even been featured on OPRAH, CNN, MSNBC, as well as FOX and presented to hundreds of organizations.

As if that’s not enough, in 2020, Vernice took on her own advice and established FlyGirl Construction, a General Contracting Firm in the Atlanta, Georgia area, where she resides. After all, as a proud gay woman and single mom, she wanted to prove to the world as well as her child that the only limitation one has is what they put on themselves. So, today, it appears as if this Forbes School of Business & Technology Board of Advisors member, running back for the San Diego Sunfire professional women’s football team, and two-time title holder of Camp Pendleton’s Strongest Warrior Competition with two honorary doctorates under her belt is currently working on her next book, ‘The Gutsy Move.’

