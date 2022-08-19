Georgia Hardinge From Making the Cut: Everything we Know

‘Making The Cut’ on Amazon Prime Video is an interesting competitive design reality series that sets a group of great up-and-coming designers against one another in a race for the final title. Throughout its three seasons, the reality series that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host has accumulated a sizable following base. It is renowned for the innovative challenges assigned to highlight the participants’ creativity, skill, technique, and tenacity in their quest to build a name for themselves in the fashion business. The last one standing after all the challenges and elimination emerges as the winner.

The winner takes home investment in their business worth $1 million and a chance to develop their special line of products with Amazon Fashion. One incredibly talented designer competing in season 3 is Georgia Hardinge, with her sculptural style and 3-dimensional approaches to sustainable fashion. She was delighted to create and present her unique designs to take further her brand name to the global level. Now, for all the fans curious to know more about the talented designer, here’s everything we know about Georgia Hardinge.

Georgia Hardinge’s Age, Nationality, and Family

Born on February 4, 1984, Georgia hails from an honorable family in London, England. Her father, Nicholas Paul Hardinge, was the former Assistant General Manager of the Royal Bank of Canada, and her mother was Baroness Florence von Oppenheim, the second wife of Hardinge. She doesn’t share much about her family or personal life, but when asked what inspires her to keep going, Georgia said, “I lost my mother at a young age, so I always think about what she would say to inspire and advise me.” The 38-year-old went to Windlesham House School in West Sussex, England.

Georgia then graduated in 2008 from Parson’s School of Art and Design in Paris, also winning the best designer award for her final year graduate collection. She traveled a lot from her childhood which helped her develop an interest in design. Georgia’s structural style of design was a result of her time and experience in Paris design school. After completing college, Georgia has gradually grown as a designer and carved a place in the industry with her beautiful creations.

Georgia Hardinge’s Fashion Design Career

Georgia launched her own fashion label in 2010, soon after graduating from design school, thanks to the confidence she got from her graduate collection award. She also has a zeal for architectural structures, which contributes to her ideas for her sculptural designs. In 2010, she successfully exhibited her first collection called Autumn/Winter “Cage Collection” at Somerset House in London, after which the designer got the chance to present three of the looks in the Victoria’s Secret show the same year. Here, it is noteworthy to mention that one of her looks was even sponsored by the brand Swarovski.

Georgia progressively moved forward in her career with numerous sponsorships, awards as well as features on high-rated platforms such as Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Marie Claire, etc. Her designs have been presented in almost all high-end fashion shows such as the London Fashion Week, New York Fashion show, etc. The Georgia Hardinge brand also collaborated with Lancôme in 2012 to design a limited edition range of bottles for the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Queen, which were exclusively sold in Selfridges.

2013 saw another successful Georgia Hardinge collaboration with British retail label River Island, which had a 14-piece collection including 2 shoes and 1 bag design. Georgia then reached a level where her designs have been adorned by various celebrities like Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Ellie Goulding, Jessie J., Kylie Minogue, etc. She also witnessed her brand being referred to as “One to watch” by Grazia and Elle and “Name to know” by Instyle.

Upon being asked about some of her proudest achievements, Georgia said, “Having my work exhibited in the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in collaboration with The Elephant Family was an incredible moment, getting to see the exhibit with my closest friends and raise money for animal conservation charities. Another key milestone was opening my first physical store on St Christopher’s Place. I thoroughly enjoyed developing the concepts for the space in collaboration with Studio Lucy Sanderson, to create an interior that mirrors my brand’s aesthetic.”

Georgia also tried to build her brand sustainably and hence eventually began using sustainable and recycled materials, for which she was nominated for the 2019 Draper’s Award for Sustainability. She was also chosen to represent the UK in Kigali, Rwanda, for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2022.

Georgia Hardinge’s Husband and Children

Georgia Hardinge is happily married to David Ling. They exchanged their vows in June 2017 and are proud parents of a baby boy named Apollo, who’s just over a year old. In an interview with Drapers, She talked about sacrificing being with her son to join the competition in the reality show. Talking about her apprehensions about taking part in the show, Georgia said, “I was still breastfeeding my son at the time and I wasn’t sure I could do this. Then my husband said he would support me on it (…), but obviously you’re so attached when you’re breastfeeding”.

Georgia also added about her schedule with her son helping her prepare for the stretched and odd timings of shooting for the show. She confessed, “When you have the lack of sleep with a child – being up all night, looking after him, putting him to bed, feeding every hour and a half – you can do something like this. You’re used to not sleeping as much.” After the completion of the show, she returned to her husband and son and is enjoying her time with them. She also prepares herself for her future projects and new collections that she would take on for her brand.

