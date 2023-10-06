Georgineo Lopez: Where is Casey White’s Cellmate Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the April 29, 2022, prison break by Alabama inmate Casey White was something straight out of a movie owing to the complexities involved. After all, as carefully explored in ABC’s ’20/20: Catch Me if You Can,’ correctional officer Vicky White (no relation) had engineered the entire thing upon starting a romantic involvement with him. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about Georgineo Lopez — the former’s cellmate as well as a man who knew their connection first-hand — we have got the necessary details for you.

Who is Georgineo Lopez?

Although a proud native of Chicago, Illinois, Georgineo primarily grew up in Florence, Alabama, where he not only attended local schools but also studied Law at the University of North Alabama. However, it doesn’t appear as if he was ever able to completely realize his dream of becoming an attorney, whether civil or corporate, especially as he soon found himself embroiled in legal troubles. He was arrested in 2018 for possession of a controlled substance, followed by a few minor counts, a 2021 conviction for domestic abuse/violence plus obstruction of justice by attempting to elude police, and a 2022 apprehension for escape as well as a public order bench warrant.

So it was while Georgineo was detained at the Lauderdale County Jail on one such occasion that he came across Casey White for the first time as a cellmate, just for them to build a close bond. That’s reportedly how the former actually learned the latter was awaiting trial on a capital murder charge, all the while noticing his romance with the detention center’s assistant director, Vicky. It turns out their relationship was genuine — the inmate never really coerced the officer into anything; it was a mutual relationship that ended with her facilitating his escape before dying by suicide to avoid capture 11 days later.

Where is Georgineo Lopez Now?

From what we can tell, Georgineo is currently a free man residing in the place he has called home since he was a young boy, Florence, Alabama, where loved ones surround him at every turn. Whether it be his parents, his partner Jaime Wardlow, their kids, or his friends, it appears as if he has a very sound support system at the moment, and he’s determined to turn over a new leaf. In fact, he completed a court-ordered drug program in August 2023, enabling him to hopefully move forward in life without any significant troubles, all the while proudly holding the title of Machine Operator at Shoals Tubular Products.

