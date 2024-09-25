Tyler Purser: Where is Casey White’s Cellmate Now?

In late April 2022, Vicky White helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Detention Center after being in a romantic relationship with him for about a couple of years. Together, they stayed on the run for 11 days before the police caught up to them. The events surrounding their love affair are the primary focus of Netflix’s ‘Jailbreak: Love on the Run,’ a true crime documentary film. Many people related to Vicky and Casey are featured in the documentary, one of them being Tyler Purser, who was the latter’s cellmate.

Tyler Purser Met Casey White While Being Held for Domestic Violence and Assault Charges

Tyler L. Purser personally knew Casey Cole White as they were cellmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. While the latter was facing capital murder charges, Tyler was arrested for domestic violence and assaults. Since Tyler was a former police officer, he was not in the good books of a majority of the inmates at the county jail. However, due to a similar past and criminal charge, Casey and Tyler got on pretty well. Tyler described him as a wonderful person for people on his good side but the other way around if someone offended him.

Born on March 12, 1994, to a set of loving parents, Tyler was a native of Florence, Alabama. Ever since he was taken into custody, the assistant director of the Lauderdale County Detention Center, Vicky White, treated him with care and respect. The former police officer and many other inmates, including Georgineo Lopez, considered her to be a motherly figure who was kind and generous. While the romance between Casey and Vicky White was ongoing, Tyler claimed that he had some idea about it. When the couple fled from the police, the authorities chased them while they drove across states on the run.

After 11 days, on May 9, 2022, the investigators located them in Evansville, Indiana, and thus began a miles-long car chase, which resulted in the escapees’ car crashing and flipping. While Casey was taken into custody, Vicky White ended up dead as she took her own life right after the crash inside the car. In Tyler’s opinion, Casey was not a monster and Vicky was not a fool. “They were just two people [from] different walks of life that fell in love,” he stated.

Tyler Purser Works on Making Amends For His Past Mistakes

Tyler Purser’s time in prison had a significant impact on his entire life. However, he re-entered society with renewed vigor to fix things and build a great life for his family. To mark his fresh start, he chose to undergo baptism sometime in 2022 and described the experience as “the best decision of my life.” Though Tyler and his wife, Payten Danielle Purser, have listed their relationship status as “separated,’ it appears that they’re actively working on their relationship. After all, the pair share two kids, Graesyn and Brenna, whom they absolutely dote upon. Tyler also has a 9-year-old son named Eli from a previous relationship. As a devoted father, he would do anything to give his kids a relaxed familial environment so they could have a bright future.

As of today, Tyler lives in Florence, Alabama, with his wife and daughters. Though Eli doesn’t reside with them, the father of three never misses an opportunity to showcase his affection for him. On his 9th birthday in 2024, Tyler exclaimed, in part: “…I want you to know daddy misses you!!! I can’t wait to see you again soon!” From what we can tell, the Wilson High School graduate wears his emotions on his sleeves and often takes to social media to express just how much his loved ones mean to him. To support his family, Tyler works as an Apprentice Wireman at IBEW Local 558.

His wife, Payten, worked at the American Wholesale Book Company for a while before fully transitioning into the role of a homemaker in July 2024. Since the Pursers are in need of a “financial blessing,” she is currently looking for work as a babysitter, cleaner, or errand runner. They have also put up their Bumper pull travel trailer on the market in early 2024, hoping to get enough money to pay off their loan or get someone to take care of the payments on their behalf. All in all, Tyler has shown great strides in mending the differences in his marriage and is actively working to be a better man, husband, and father.

