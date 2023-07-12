Gerald Daniel Blanchard: Where is the Jewel Thief Now?

As a Landon Van Soest-directed documentary living up to its title in every way imaginable, Hulu’s ‘The Jewel Thief’ can only be described as equal parts bewildering, haunting, and shocking. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also first-hand accounts from key figures to really shine a light upon the life of career criminal mastermind Gerald Daniel Blanchard. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about him — with a specific focus on his overall background, myriad of offenses, as well as current standing — we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Gerald Daniel Blanchard?

Although a native of Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada, Gerald spent merely his formative years in this wondrous city before moving to a much different life in Omaha, Douglas County, Nebraska. The truth is the loving, adoptive mother he’d known since he was six days old had recently split with his rather wealthy stepfather, leaving them with practically nothing except one another. In other words, he went from comfort to near poverty in a moment, and that’s what led to his start in the world of criminality — from milk to candies, he reportedly stole it all in the years to follow.

In fact, Gerald had even managed to step up his game much further by the time he was a teenager despite being a “scrawny, nerdy-looking white” boy, thanks to his sheer street intelligence. His having found himself surrounded by small gangs and other troubled youths definitely did play a role in this as well, yet he himself also loved the thrill of finding new, illicit ways to make money. It admittedly began with him shoplifting small items, but then it evolved to cash, electronics, and furniture; plus, he cleared out an entire local RadioShack with some friends on Easter in 1987.

The latter actually resulted in Gerald’s arrest for massive grand theft at the tender age of 15, yet he was released on probation upon serving only three months in a juvenile correctional facility. According to his own narrative in the original production, this clear leniency was because he “was a white kid that went to school, and in the court system, when they see this little kid, ‘Oh, he stole some stuff from RadioShack, let’s give him probation versus sending him off to juvenile school.’ It helped a lot.” Though he still didn’t change his ways; instead, he leaned more into this lifestyle.