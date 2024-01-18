Gerard Butler’s Greenland: Migration to be Filmed in London

Gerard Butler-starrer ‘Greenland: Migration,’ a sequel to the 2020 action thriller ‘Greenland,’ is set to commence filming in London, England, on an undisclosed date. Set five to seven years after the original film, the movie revolves around the aftermath of the catastrophic comet collision that destroyed the world. Butler’s John Garrity and his family, along with other survivors, emerge from their shelter in Greenland to embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.

Ric Roman Waugh, who directed the original film, is also at the helm of the sequel. Waugh and Butler collaborated for the 2023 espionage thriller film ‘Kandahar‘ and the 2019 political thriller ‘Angel Has Fallen.’ His other recent directorial ventures include ‘National Champions’ and ‘Shot Caller.’ The movie is penned by Chris Sparling, who also scripted the first installment. His recent writing endeavors include projects like ‘Intrusion,’ ‘The Desperate Hour,’ and ‘Down a Dark Hall.’

“It’ll be about who survived, and how did they rebuild the Earth. These people have been imprisoned underground. What does that do to the human psyche? A little boy that was eight years old […] what is his life as a teenager when he’s known nothing else,” Waugh told Screen Rant about the film. “It’s kind of like the way they had the money to make Dune in two parts. What I love about the way we’re going to do Greenland is the first movie was all up to the extinction event; the second movie will be what happened afterward,” he added.

Along with Butler, Morena Baccarin is set to reprise her original character Allison Garrity in the sequel. The return of Roger Dale Floyd as John and Allison’s son Nathan Garrity is uncertain due to the time jump ahead of the second movie. Considering the setting of the upcoming film, it is unlikely that many of the original supporting cast will return for the sequel.

The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Brendon Boyea of Thunder Road Pictures, Butler and Alan Siegel of G-BASE, and Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois of Anton. London, the principal location of the movie, previously hosted the production of notable projects such as ‘The Beekeeper,’ ‘Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire,’ and ‘Wonka.’

