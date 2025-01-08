Gerard Gravano: Where is Sammy Gravano’s Son Now?

In Max’s ‘Sons of Ecstasy,’ the focus is on the epic clash of two ecstasy dealers in 1990s Arizona and the ripple effects it had on their loved ones. The true crime documentary film details how a heated rivalry between Shaun “English Shaun” Attwood and Gerard Gravano came into existence as they both wanted to run the ecstasy trade in the same area. Featuring insightful and exclusive interviews with the two sides of the drug war, ‘Sons of Ecstasy’ allows the audience to get an in-depth look into the entire rivalry and how it ended.

Gerard Gravano Was Determined to Make a Name For Himself in the Ecstasy Business

Son of Sammy “The Bull” Gravano and Debra Gravano and brother of Karen Gravano, Gerard Gravano got involved in criminal activities quite early on in his life as he tried to follow in his father’s footsteps. In the 1990s, he was trafficking ecstasy from New York and Los Angeles and selling ecstasy at rave parties in Arizona, competing against another ecstasy dealer named Shaun “English Shaun” Attwood. At the time, Gerard shared a close friendship with a gangster named Michael Papa, who used to help him in his drug business.

However, his days of freedom came to an end in 2000, when he was one of the many people who were arrested for running an ecstasy drug ring in Arizona, including his father, Sammy, his mother, Debra, and his sister, Karen. A year later, Gerard Gravano and his father were indicted. According to reports, the former took a guilty plea and admitted to “illegally conducting an enterprise and offering to sell and transport dangerous drugs.” Consequently, in October 2002, he was sentenced to nine years in prison but was released after serving eight years.

Gerard Gravano Works on His Father’s Podcast Today

Before getting involved in the drug business, Gerard Gravano was passionate about baking and began working in his family’s bakery and bagel shop. After earning several years of experience in the industry, he was employed at the Scottsdale Princess Hotel and Resort, followed by the five-star restaurant Los Ventanas at some point. He even studied the culinary arts at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute Of America (SCI) and opened his own Italian restaurant called Uncle Sal’s in 1997. He used to run the Italian restaurant along with his mother, who served as the president of the eatery.

Upon his release, he decided to stay in Arizona and resurrect his career from scratch. As per reports, he became the owner and operator of the Crust Restaurants Phoenix Convention Center in September 2009. In 2016, he reportedly established Impact Payment Options, LLC, a company that is still active. However, the company’s website is reportedly inactive. Gerard was also associated with a couple of other businesses — KGG Management and Credit One LLC — both of which are inactive as of today. He also has plans to write a cookbook and share his passion for baking with the rest of the world. He also works behind the scenes and promotes his father’s podcast ‘Our Thing,’ in which Sammy talks about his past with the mafia.

Gerard Gravano Has Mended His Relationship With His Father and Has Three Kids of His Own

Although Gerard Gravano and his father did not see eye to eye before and during their arrests in 2000, they have reportedly rebuilt their bridges and maintain a healthy father-son relationship today. Not long after his release from prison, Gerard began dating one of his close friends, Amy Lynn Price, who turned out to be his soulmate and the love of his life. After dating for several years, the couple decided to take the next step and got married in 2018, surrounded by their loved ones.

In August 2021, he randomly took to social media and shared a few words of appreciation for his wife. He said, “We’ve been dating for 10 years straight married 5 years i’ve known this woman for over 25 years of my life. So I would say her being my best friend is an understatement. There is so many twists and turns in a marriage so many great times some bad but overall I could not have picked a better partner, lover and best friend than you. MY WIFE.” However, it appears that Gerard and Amy are not together anymore and have parted ways, at least for the time being.

Family is Gerard’s number one priority, and he is a devoted father to his three children — Nick, Dominic, and Viviana Lynn Gravano. He and Amy raised the kids together for quite a few years. The oldest one, Nick, made several waves as a baseball player during his high school and college days but is now a visual artist. From what we can tell, Gerard has ditched his old lifestyle connected to drugs and ecstasy and is focused on being the best version of himself around his children, his father, and other loved ones.

