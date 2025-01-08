Michael “Mike” Papa: What Happened to Gerard Gravano’s Former Friend?

Max’s ‘Sons of Ecstasy’ takes us back to the 1900s in Arizona, where two unusual rivals — Gerard Gravano and Shaun Attwood — had been locking horns over control of the ecstasy drug trade. While the former was the son of a mobster and hitman named Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, Shaun was an English stockbroker. Amidst the dangerous rivalry, trust within the same camp was broken when the Gravanos’right-hand man — Michael “Mike” Papa — betrayed them.

Michael “Mike” Papa Served as the Right Hand Man for Gerard Gravano

It was in 1999 when New York native Michael “Mike” Papa first crossed paths with Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano. At the time, he was working as a major distributor and bookkeeper of Gerard Gravano, his close friend with whom he dealt ecstasy in Arizona. He was admittedly star-struck when he first met Sammy at his luxurious house. By using Sammy’s name and influence, he and his team were planning to monopolize the ecstasy market in the state, dethroning the already-existing English ecstasy dealer, Shaun Attwood.

Besides being the ecstasy distribution ring’s chief distributor, Michael Papa was also the founder of a Gilbert-based white supremacist youth gang called “The Devil Dogs.” This group also reportedly worked alongside Gravano’s operation. A couple of years before working with the Gravanos, he graduated Magna cum laude from ASU with a degree in exercise science and physical education. According to the police, the ecstasy ring started out as a small-scale operation run by none other than Michael himself.

Michael “Mike” Papa Was Released From Prison After Five and a Half Years

Around 2000, when Sammy Gravano, Gerard Gravano, and various other members of the drug ring were arrested and charged, Michael “Mike” Papa was reportedly one of them. Sammy soon claimed that Michael was the actual ring leader and that the former’s only role was to lend his son, Gerard, money a couple of times. As for Gerard, he pleaded guilty to distributing ecstasy in order to receive a reduced sentence. In March 2002, during Michael’s hearing, the defendant testified against Sammy Gravano, claiming that the latter had plans of forming an Arizona mob and extorting money from strip clubs.

Ultimately, Michael “Mike” Papa pleaded guilty to the illegal distribution of ecstasy, conspiracy, participating in an illegal enterprise, attempted possession of a dangerous drug, and sale of dangerous drugs. He even agreed to not appeal a sentence of 14 years or less. In early November 2002, he was sentenced to several years of prison, out of which he only served five and a half years, after which he was released on supervised parole. Ever since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown as he prefers to keep away from the spotlight and lead a private and peaceful life.

