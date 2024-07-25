Gerard McMurray to Direct ‘Goons’ Next

Gerard McMurray is back in the director’s chair after a hiatus! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the filmmaker has locked in his next feature, titled ‘Goons.’ The project’s filming will start in New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 1 and progress throughout the rest of the summer, wrapping up by August 30. Details regarding the cast of the movie are currently under wraps.

Described as a crime drama, ‘Goons’ revolves around Deshaun, a miserable man who succumbs to desperate measures driven by his unconditional love for his son. The protagonist is dragged back into the criminal underworld despite his best efforts to leave the same life behind. His goal is to secure the necessary funds for his son’s mounting medical bills. To garner the money, he commits to one easy score. However, the predicament is turned upside down when he and his accomplices realize they have been conned by one of their own. The betrayal leaves them in a critical situation, as they are condemned to become fertilizer for the latest strains of marijuana.

McMurray is known for directing the dystopian horror film ‘The First Purge,’ the prequel and fourth installment in the ‘Purge’ franchise, replacing James DeMonaco, who helmed the first three films. The filmmaker joined the industry in the 2000s with several short films, often taking on multiple roles such as writer, producer, cinematographer, actor, camera and electrical department member, and even location scout in his projects. He also served as an associate producer on the acclaimed 2013 drama ‘Fruitvale Station,’ directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, who later achieved further fame with ‘Black Panther.’

McMurray made his feature-length directorial debut with the 2017 film ‘Burning Sands,’ set in the violent world of underground hazing. This critically acclaimed movie was written by him and Christine T. Berg. Additionally, he went on to direct an episode in the first season of Paramount+’s anthology series ‘The Twilight Zone.’ The filmmaker also serves as an executive producer of the upcoming CIA drama series ‘The Spook Who Sat by the Door.’

Over the years, Louisiana, particularly New Orleans, has become a favored destination for the entertainment industry. The city’s infrastructure and cultural atmosphere attract filmmakers who aim to cut costs without compromising the quality of shooting locations. Recent hits filmed in New Orleans include ‘Kinds of Kindness‘ and ‘Hit Man,’ the latter being another film like ‘Goons,’ centering around con artists and the world of crime.

Moreover, New Orleans has hosted the filming of a range of other ambitious projects, such as the ‘X-Men’ franchise films ‘Logan’ and ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine,’ as well as ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s‘ and David Fincher’s Netflix thriller ‘The Killer.’

