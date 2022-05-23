Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the 1980s manga series’ Ghost in the Shell’ written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow, ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ or ‘Koukaku Kidoutai: SAC_2045’ is a science-fiction action original TV animation. The project is developed by Studios Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts. The story revolves around Major Motoko Kusanagi and her team as they take on the newest threat against humanity — the posthumans. In the first season, we learn how the four most powerful nations in the world began the Sustainable War to boost the economy and how that led to Global Simultaneous Default. In season 2, the posthumans set out to change humanity, taking the world hostage by obtaining nuclear warheads.

The first season of ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ premiered on April 23, 2020, and received mixed to negative reviews. The general consensus was that it was one of the weakest entries in the entire ‘Ghost in the Shell’ franchise. The second season of the show has recently begun streaming. If you are wondering whether there will be a third season, we got you covered.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 3 Release Date

‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ season 2 premiered on May 23, 2022, on Netflix. Like season 1, it comprises 12 episodes of 25-29-minute runtime. ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ is part of the Stand Alone Complex universe, a continuity that includes TV anime ‘Koukaku Kidoutai: Stand Alone Complex’ and ‘Koukaku Kidoutai: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG’ and anime film ‘Koukaku Kidoutai: Stand Alone Complex – Solid State Society.’ The first season of the series was released as a compilation film, titled ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War,’ shortly before the release of the second season on May 9, 2022. As for season 3, this is what we know.

Neither the producers of the series nor Netflix executives have confirmed the development of a third season. All 24 episodes available on Netflix now were developed together. As they were divided into two seasons, with each season containing 12 episodes, ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ can be regarded as a split-cour anime. The producers of the series can potentially create more split-cour ONAs and continue the story forward. Although it may seem that the main plot of the series has reached a satisfactory conclusion, other stories set in the Stand Alone Complex universe can use it as a launchpad. If that happens, those shows will be the third season of ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ for all intent and purpose.

As a franchise, ‘Ghost in the Shell’ is here to stay, but the future of ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ hinges on the second season performing much better than the first. If the show is renewed within the next few months, ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ can come out sometime in Q2 2024.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the second season finale, Major learns that Takashi has created doublethink, which allows two realities to co-exist without any friction between the two, and placed almost the entire humanity on it. By doing this, he ushers in the next stage of human evolution. However, as Major is inherently a dreamer and doesn’t necessarily separate her reality from fantasy, doublethink doesn’t have any effect on Major. She later makes Purin and Standard members of Public Security Section 9. Before she departs, Major and Batou agree to use 1A84 as a code word so they will recognize each other.

The prospective season 3 might follow Major as she takes on the evolved humanity by herself. It can also potentially revolve around the rest of the Public Security Section 9 team as they are forced to deal with various situations without their leader. One of the four most powerful nations might find out what happened and try to undo doublethink for profit, triggering the next crisis.

