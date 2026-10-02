Gina and Kari Bravata: Where Are The Swan Season 2 Contestants Now?

With Fox’s ‘The Swan’ billing itself as a reality makeover series wherein they help “ugly ducklings” transform into true beauties, they were controversial and polarizing from the get-go. That’s because they not only focused on the participants’ appearance and personal growth but also tried to ignite competition by pitting them against one another in a beauty pageant at the end. Sisters Gina and Kari Bravata had hoped to undergo this process together, but they detailed in Hulu’s ‘The Swan: Behind the Mirror’ how it never came to be despite both being cast in season 2.

Gina and Kari Bravata Hoped The Swan Would Help Them Heal From Some Insecurities

Although Gina and Kari Bravata are 3 years apart in age, the former never considered the latter “an annoying little sister” despite her admittedly always following her big sibling around. Kari admits she wanted to be like Gina in every way from a young age, yet it was in the sense of looking up to her with nothing but admiration and respect, rather than with envy or jealousy. The feeling was mutual in the other way around, too, leading the sisters to develop a really tight-knit bond that didn’t waver even as they grew up, came into their own, and started their own lives.

“We were always close,” Gina candidly admitted in the Hulu documentary. “Like, always. We have a kind of psychic connection,” to which her sister responded with an enthusiastic “100%.” The duo was actually living at home with their mother in the mid-2000s when they first came across ‘The Swan,’ and they did watch it before Gina heard a casting call for sisters for season 2. She immediately told Kari they were applying, resulting in them making an audition tape that was genuinely light-hearted because they wanted to have fun with it.

However, beneath the cheerfulness were insecurities that Gina and Kari really had – they struggled with their self-esteem and how they viewed their respective bodies. Kari revealed in the documentary that she received a call from someone working for the Fox show within 48 hours, asking her and her sister to come down to California to meet them in person. It was 2 or 3 weeks later that they were cast, but Gina was only informed of it after producers had told her sister she alone was a Swan, filmed her reaction, and taken her away for the program.

The Swan Was Not What Gina and Kari Bravata Expected It To Be

Kari stated in the documentary that she thinks producers “saw an opportunity to f*** with a family and get it on film,” so they took it before painting them as the surprising “twist” of the season. She went into the transformation thinking Gina hadn’t been selected when the entire thing was her idea, but the latter was picked and then housed in a different apartment to keep things hush. In fact, she was even given the moniker of Greg to ensure Kari didn’t mistakenly hear her name if someone was talking about her individual journey behind the scenes.

As if that’s not enough, Gina was told that if she somehow let the secret of her being there slip, she would not only be kicked out of the program but also be held liable for $5 million in damages. Therefore, for her, the process immediately became less about being a Swan to focus on her internal growth/transformation and more about protecting the fact that she was there. Kari did figure out her sister was on the show shortly before the reveal, but what was more important for everyone involved by that point was ensuring the duo was healthy and safe after a scare.

Gina had no idea that while Kari did try to make the most of the experience by looking at it as a vacation or a retreat, she would face life-threatening complications after her cosmetic procedures. The latter knew they were both scheduled to have their surgeries the same day, but when she awoke and asked how her baby sister was faring, she wasn’t told Kari was essentially fighting for her life. Thankfully, Kari managed to make a full recovery, allowing the show to proceed as originally planned with the makeover and the secret reveal, followed by the beauty pageant. In the end, Gina placed as the first runner-up in the pageant, whereas Kari was in the top 5 while still unsure of what had happened.

Despite All They Endured, Gina and Kari Bravata Manage to Find and Embrace the Positives in Life

While Kari was on the show, the only thing she was told in the aftermath of her cosmetic procedures was that she had some trouble waking up. Therefore, she was back to following the regimen provided to her within weeks – it wasn’t until much later that she learned the entire harrowing truth. “When they went to wake me up, they pulled the tube out expecting me to wake up, and I didn’t,” she revealed in the documentary. “Then I wasn’t really breathing, and there was something about fluid in my lungs. They saw my oxygen go lower and lower, until everyone was just kicked out.” She doesn’t know what led to her complications or remembers anything concrete about the ensuing few days to this day. All she knows is that someone woke her up and made her cough every 30 minutes for 48 hours to help clear her lungs.

“I remember being super excited going into the surgery,” Kari candidly told People in September 2026. “And then I remember not really seeing, but hearing them talking about something that happened, something with the breathing. And then the next thing I remember is waking up the next day at our recovery center… For another week or two, I was checked on often by nurses because I was on oxygen. But then within another week, I was in the gym.” Things were so hectic at the time with the upcoming reveal, Gina’s presence, and the pageant that she admittedly didn’t even think much about what happened until she returned home. Now she just knows the entire ordeal was chaos, but she is glad that both she and her sister made it out okay.

Since then, it appears as if Gina and Kari have only grown closer – the sisters are best friends, each other’s support system, and the person the other goes to for advice, no matter what. They are both currently based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where they are employed by the Lake Havasu Unified School District. While the former has been a proud kindergarten teacher at Havasupai Elementary School for over a decade as of writing, her younger sister happily works in Human Resources as a Benefits Specialist. We should mention that Gina has also evolved into a Member of the Curriculum Committee at her school over the past few years, all the while juggling being a family woman. In fact, she and Kari both really enjoy their roles as daughters, sisters, partners, mothers, and aunts, so they prioritize quality time with family above all else. From what we can tell, one of their favorite ways to do so is by going on cruises together.

Read More: Tawnya Cooke: Where is The Swan Season 1 Contestant Now?