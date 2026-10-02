Tawnya Cooke: Where is The Swan Season 1 Contestant Now?

While reality television is often known for being outlandish and polarizing, Fox’s ‘The Swan’ took things to a whole new level, due to what many deem to be a capitalistic exploitation of women’s insecurities. It revolves around young women as they undergo a 3-month transformation process involving cosmetic surgery, diets, exercise, and therapy before competing against one another in a beauty pageant. What was billed as a wholesome show thus became something much darker, which is precisely what season 1 participant Tawnya Cooke delves into in Hulu’s ‘The Swan: Behind the Mirror.’

Tawnya Cooke Refused to Let Expectations and Perceived Threats Impact Her Journey

A native of Guymon, Oklahoma, Tawnya Cooke was 40 years old when she first came across our screens in 2004 as a single mother struggling with her appearance, confidence, identity, and self-esteem. She had thus applied for ‘The Swan’ in hopes of some much-needed change in her life and an opportunity to come into her own, unaware she would end up being the oldest participant there. She didn’t mind it one bit, though, because she actually got along with all her fellow castmates and could feel the strict regimen and the therapy helping her almost from the get-go.

What Tawnya never expected was to have a beauty pageant sprung up on her – she indicated in the Hulu documentary that they were only informed a bout it after filming had already begun. Since she is admittedly old-school, her first thought was the talent showcase in traditional pageants and what she could do for hers, but then she realized she would be pitted against women who are now her friends. The concept didn’t sit well with her at all, yet she went along with it because there seemed to be no way she could raise concerns and still continue with the part of the extensive process that was truly helping her heal.

However, there was one avenue where Tawnya didn’t hesitate to make her resistance clear – she was suggested several cosmetic procedures by the show’s experts, but she remained adamant about what she wanted. She said no to every additional surgery offered because she wanted to feel like herself at the end of the day, which is not something her castmates even thought they could do for fear of being kicked off the program. In the end, she was not only left rather unsatisfied with her aesthetic transformation but also believes she wasn’t selected to advance to the pageant phase as retaliation for her refusal to comply.

Tawnya Cooke Finds Immense Joy in Life With Her Loving Family

While Tawnya had her ups and downs during filming of ‘The Swan,’ she doesn’t regret her decision to be part of the show, as it gave her lifelong friends among her castmates and the love of her life. From what we can tell, the Alice 105.9 (KALC) radio station ran a popular “Win a Date Wednesday” segment in the 2000s and somehow managed to convince her to participate in June 2005, identified only as “A Swan.” Among the callers hoping to land an opportunity to get to know the reality star better was Don Perrotta, whom she handpicked as she thought they could have a good time together. She had no idea at the time that she had found not only a good date but her forever partner, future husband, and soulmate.

Tawnya and Don tied the knot in a beautiful, cozy ceremony surrounded by all their loved ones a few years later, and they have since managed to build a stable life together in Denver, Colorado. It appears they have an adorable fur baby named Louie, are fans of rock & roll music, and are travel enthusiasts, with their most frequented destination being Hawaii because her son plus his family live there. It’s evident that the couple loves their role as partners, parents, and grandparents, especially as they get to watch them grow into their own individual selves, so they prioritize family time above all else.



Tawnya Cooke is a Force of Nature in Her Professional Life

Coming to Tawnya’s professional standing, she may be 62 years old as of writing, but she continues to thrive in the corporate world and seems to have no plans to slow down anytime soon. She earned an Associate’s degree in Political Science from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1983 and an Associate’s degree in Political Science & Government from Court Reporting Academy of Virginia Beach in 1989. Yet she later chose to pursue a career in finance and has since become an expert in asset/wealth management, with over 30 years of experience under her belt.

Tawnya was a Supervisory Principal at Sindrich & Associates from 2005 to 2007, following which she served as a Business Review Supervising Principal at Cetera Financial Group until 2011. She then joined Cetera Financial Group as a Senior Regulatory Auditor and Branch Office Examiner from 2011 to 2015, before working at Empower in various positions for over a decade. She started as a Senior Regulatory Auditor and gradually progressed to Regulatory Compliance Manager, Senior Regulatory Compliance Manager, and Director of Surveillance, leaving the company in December 2025. However, since May 2026, the author of ‘The Swan Diaries: Dirt Behind The Scenes Of Reality TV’ has proudly been serving as a Senior Compliance Officer at Corient.