Ginny & Georgia Season 3 to be Shot in Toronto; Pre-Production Starts Early Next Year

The shooting of the third season of Netflix’s comedy-drama series ‘Ginny & Georgia’ is set to start in Toronto, Ontario, on an undisclosed date. The pre-production work for the upcoming installment is slated to kick off early next year. Sarah Glinski, a former producer of ‘Degrassi,’ is at the helm of the third season as the showrunner, replacing Debra J. Fisher. Glinski will also serve as the head writer of the already-announced fourth installment.

At the end of the second season, a dramatic turn of events unfolds as Georgia finds herself arrested for the death of Cynthia Fuller’s husband Tom at her wedding. Georgia’s motive is revealed as an act of mercy, driven by Tom’s comatose state, but the consequences of her actions leave Ginny and Austin without a caregiver. The unresolved fate of these intertwined plot lines adds an air of uncertainty and suspense, with the resolution remaining undisclosed until the release of the third installment. Netflix, however, has provided limited confirmation and details regarding the upcoming season’s narrative, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding developments.

Season 3 will pick up from where the second installment ends. The anticipated developments include exploring the aftermath of Georgia’s arrest for Tom’s murder and the consequential shifts in her relationship with her children. The unfolding narrative will likely delve into the repercussions of this startling revelation, examining how Ginny and Austin navigate their lives without their mother and address questions about their living situation. According to creator Sarah Lampert, the upcoming installment will throw “new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges” at Ginny and Georgia “in a way we haven’t seen before on the show.”

Although the official cast list for season 3 is yet to be confirmed, expectations are high for the return of key cast members such as Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Brianne Howey (Georgia), and Diesel La Torraca (Austin). The returnees may also include Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Sara Waisglass as Maxine “Max” Baker, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, etc.

Estimating the release date of the third season of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ poses challenges, considering the delays caused by the strikes. With the commencement of pre-production early next year, new episodes will potentially arrive in late 2024 or early 2025. In addition to recently released projects like ‘Priscilla‘ and ‘Gen V,’ Toronto previously hosted the filming of the first two installments of the show.

