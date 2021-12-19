Will Gino and Jasmine End Up Together in 90 Days Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?

As we all know by now, TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ is an incredibly entertaining reality series that follows those individuals who’ve formed international relationships without ever meeting in person. It covers everything from their initial encounters to their plans for the future to their decision on whether they want to spend the rest of their lives together or not in the hopes of highlighting how love is never easy. The fact that trust issues and secrets are also often involved, as with season 5’s Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, only makes things even more complicated.

At the age of 51, automotive engineer Gino Palazzolo from Michigan conceded on the show that he has been divorced and mostly single for about seven years. It’s his dream to have a loving partner with whom he could start a family. Thus, when he couldn’t find a match locally, even after sincerely trying, Gino decided to give international dating sites a shot. That’s how Gino came across Jasmine Pineda and fell in love hard and fast. He had actually helped her financially, deemed her the love of his life, and called her his soulmate even before seeing her face to face.

Jasmine Pineda is a 34-year-old American literature teacher from Panama City, Panama. As a working mother, her fundamental lifestyle is drastically different from her boyfriend’s, especially regarding their fitness routines and eating habits. After all, while she’s a vegan who works out quite a bit to stay in shape, Gino prefers meat and take-out meals at most times. Yet, this particular facet, or anything else, never really came in between their romance in the 9 months they were together before filming began. So now, let’s find out what the future holds for them, shall we?

Will Gino and Jasmine End Up Together?

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s involvement initially seemed strong. But in just a short while, the latter exhibited trust issues by asking for “evidence” whenever Gino went outside. Jasmine doesn’t even like it when her partner talks to any other female – if only to be polite – because she believes there’s no need as he already has her. Gino admitted that he’s well aware of Jasmine’s controlling nature and jealousy, but he added that he thought her desire to know where he is at all times would change when they’re together and in close vicinity, which didn’t really happen.

Moreover, Gino’s urge to rush into starting a family during their first encounter itself, for which he’d even bought pills, didn’t help their standing either. Their physical and emotional attraction always seemed to be present, yet even that took a severe turn when Jasmine found out that he had sent her nude images to one of his ex-partners without consent or reason.

In short, Gino and Jasmine’s connection during their time together in Panama was tumultuous, to say the least. However, their social media profiles, with mutual follows and previous flirty comments that haven’t been deleted, suggest they could probably still be involved. Maybe they managed to talk out their differences and work on their mistakes to ensure a positive outcome.

