Hayley Kiyoko’s ‘Girls Like Girls’ in the Works at Focus Features

Great news for the fans of singer Hayley Kiyoko! A movie adaptation of her hit song, “Girls Like Girls,” is in development at Focus Features. The film’s shooting will start in Kelowna, British Columbia, on June 17. Kiyoko is directing the project based on a screenplay she wrote with Stefanie Scott. The original music video boasts 154 million views on YouTube and has inspired the singer-songwriter’s debut novel of the same name with a fully fleshed-out story.

The music video features the heartwarming story of two girls who realize they are more than just friends but are afraid to lay bare their love. The film’s narrative is set in rural Oregon, where 17-year-old Coley is forced to move after losing her mother. Her isolation ends when she meets Sonya, and sparks fly between them right away. Yet, Coley is afraid to reveal her true feelings, having her heart broken in the past and knowing that Sonya has never been in a relationship with a girl. The deeper they push their feelings for each other, the further they shrink within themselves. The song makes sense only when they face their fears and accept the love they deserve.

Kiyoko is an experienced actress and singer. She most recently appeared in ‘Life by Ella’ as herself, ‘Five Points’ as Lexi Himitsu, and ‘Insecure’ as Miko. She is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ pride and often champions the message she conveys through “Girls Like Girls.” “I love being a lesbian!” said Kiyoko while addressing a crowd at Models of Pride, where she received an Artist of Pride Award. “I encourage you to be gentle with yourself in your journey of discovering who you are and who you want to be,” the singer added.

When met with the demand for a film adaptation of “Girls Like Girls,” Kiyoko often found herself floored. “It blows my mind in the most amazing way that seven years after ‘Girls Like Girls,’ you all are so connected and invested in the story and the characters,” she said in a TikTok video. “It’s been a dream of mine to make it into a movie, but it is so hard to get a movie made. It’s so challenging, especially when the movie is about queer love that ends in hope,” the singer added. Thankfully, Kiyoko is making it happen!

The music video stars Stefanie Scott as Coley and Kelsey Chow as Sonya. Scott is known for her performance as Julia in ‘Beautiful Boy,’ and Chow has garnered attention as Monica Dutton in ‘Yellowstone.’ Given their age, it is unlikely that Scott and Chow will reprise their roles in ‘Girls Like Girls,’ and the cast for the upcoming film remains under wraps.

The source material for the film involved Sonya having a controlling boyfriend who comes into conflict with Coley. This dynamic will likely feature in the film as Kiyoko said, “I loved the idea of how all these guys always are stealing other guys’ girls, and I was like, ‘There’s no female anthem for a girl stealing another guy’s girl,’ and that is the coolest thing ever. (‘Girls Like Girls’ has) become a universal video that brings out different kinds of emotions for different kinds of people.”

Productions currently shooting in Kelowna, the principal location, include Nicholas Humphries’ ‘The 5th Season’ and ‘The Christmas Clash.’

