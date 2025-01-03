Gisselle and Justin: Are the Selling the City Stars Still Friends?

Workplace relationships are often complex, blending professional collaboration with personal dynamics that can either enhance or hinder productivity. In Netflix’s ‘Selling the City,’ the interpersonal relationships between the agents often take center stage, providing viewers with an intriguing look at how personal and professional lives intersect in high-stakes real estate. In the first season, the friction between Justin Itzen and Gisselle Meneses Núñez was particularly palpable. Both agents brought their own ambitions and strong personalities to the table, which led to moments of conflict as they navigated working within the same competitive environment. Their interactions highlighted the challenges of balancing teamwork with individual aspirations.

Gisselle and Justin Had a Massive Disagreement on the Former’s Birthday

Even though Justin Itzen and Gisselle Meneses Núñez shared the same office space, their professional paths rarely crossed. This was largely due to their differing levels of experience and the contrasting stages of their careers. Justin, with his extensive background in the industry, was handling high-value properties that placed him in a different league. The disparity in their roles became evident during a conversation Justin had with Eleonora Srugo. He candidly expressed that he would not be open to the idea of bringing Gisselle to one of his listings, subtly highlighting the professional divide between them.

When Eleonora pressed Justin on why he was hesitant to involve Gisselle, he mentioned a conversation with his close friend Steve Gold. According to Justin, Steve had hosted an open house where Gisselle’s lack of familiarity with basic real estate jargon and industry lingo became apparent. While Justin acknowledged that everyone learns at their own pace, he firmly stated that it was not his position or responsibility to mentor someone in these areas. The tension between them came to a head at Gisselle’s birthday party, where she confronted Justin about his refusal to take her to a showing of the Madison House. Justin, unbothered, quipped that he would not be making arrangements for her anytime soon.

When asked why he was reluctant, Justin simply explained that he had already arranged two showings at high-profile listings for other top brokers in the city, which Gisselle had ultimately canceled. He pointed out that her experience and qualifications alone didn’t guarantee her an invitation to such a prestigious property to begin with. Adding to his frustration, he stated that her decision to cancel those showings made it seem as though she was taking their professional connection for granted. This further solidified his decision not to extend another opportunity, highlighting a perceived lack of professionalism that strained their tenuous working relationship.

Gisselle and Justin Don’t Particularly Share a Close Bond

It does not appear that Justin and Gisselle’s relationship has improved significantly. Despite working in the same office and encountering each other almost daily, there seems to be little personal rapport between them. While Gisselle follows Justin on social media, he has not reciprocated, hinting at lingering distance between the two. A great deal remains unresolved, and while the mediation of their colleagues could potentially help bridge the gap, work relationships are sometimes destined to remain professional and detached. Nevertheless, both Justin and Gisselle are thriving in their respective ways, focusing on their careers without actively working against each other, which keeps their dynamic neutral yet distant.

Gisselle and Justin Are Dedicated to Rising Higher in the Real Estate Industry

Gisselle Meneses Núñez is a highly valued member of Eleonora Srugo’s team at Douglas Elliman. Her career trajectory has been impressive, with a notable surge in the caliber of listings she handles, including prestigious properties in Hoboken and New Jersey. A proud Latina, Gisselle takes pride in doing things her own way, and her five years in the industry have been marked by significant strides, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with.

On the other hand, Justin Itzen – who has been in the business since 2008 and joined Douglas Elliman in 2011 – is a seasoned professional with over $500 million in sales to his name. Beyond his expertise in real estate sales, Justin is also a property developer and the host of ‘The Justin Itzen Podcast,’ a YouTube-based show that delves into the intricacies of the real estate world, providing valuable insights to a broad audience. Both Gisselle and Justin exemplify different stages of success within the same competitive industry, showcasing their unique approaches and strengths.

