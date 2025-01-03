Eleonora and Justin: Did Selling the City Stars Date? Are They Together?

Although the core focus of reality series’ like Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ is never romance, it does end up playing a significant role because the show revolves around successful young individuals. This was the case in ‘Selling the OC’ too, with the primary sub-plotline across seasons 2 as well as 3 being the flirtationship turned messy situationship between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland. So, for the former New York-based production, the connection to watch out for appears to be between Douglas Elliman’s Senior Realtors plus Team Leaders Eleonora Srugo and Justin Tuinstra.

Eleonora and Justin Have an Intense History

From the moment we first came across Racine, Wisconsin, and Lakeville, Minnesota, native Justin, it was evident he preferred to lead a relatively quiet life while keeping his personal experiences private. It was almost as if he didn’t like being involved in any sort of interpersonal or professional drama and just wanted to focus on his work alone, that is, as long as Eleonora was not in the equation. We say this because he kept away from everything until the latter was being talked about behind her back — that’s when he approached her himself to let her know precisely what was going on.

Justin did what any close good friend would do, yet it gradually became impossible to ignore that his protectiveness towards Eleonora was much more than even his kindness towards others. Thus, it’s imperative to note that while neither of them has ever publicly admitted to having a bond beyond friendship, they were involved in a situationship in the past, according to Jade Chan. Whether they went on dates, slept together, shared a truly serious bond, or did it all is unclear as of writing, but whatever it was, it did tie them in a way their peers can’t even begin to imagine.

After all, despite the fact Justin doesn’t prefer to do showings for junior agents, he made time for those on Eleonora’s team twice before closing his door because they didn’t abide by his schedule. Then there’s also the way she was the only one who could calm him down a little following his argument with Gisselle Meneses Nunez on the latter’s own birthday regarding these same showings. As if that’s not enough, as time passed, they even discussed how they want their lives to look like a few years down the line, making it irrefutable that they have a safe space with one another.

Eleonora and Justin Aren’t Romantically Involved In Any Sense

While Eleonora and Justin do share a close, honest, sincere relationship, there doesn’t appear to be any romance or even any scope of that kind of a connection between them, at least as of writing. That’s because they have different views on how they wish to grow with a partner and raise their families in the future—while the former doesn’t see herself ever moving away from New York, the latter wishes to eventually settle down and raise his children near his home states. It doesn’t matter to Justin that his work is based entirely in the Empire State right now because he plans on embracing his roots one day so as to give his future children the opportunities as well as environmental safety he grew up with.

Eleonora and Justin’s Priority These Days is Their Business

Although both Eleonora and Justin do envision themselves having their own big, loud families one day, their priority at the moment appears to be their work as well as complete financial freedom. After all, from what we can tell, neither of them is in a committed relationship as of writing, so all their efforts go towards managing their career as a real estate agent and handling their friendships. However, they don’t mind this in any way, shape, or form because they are in the industry they are passionate about and are admittedly fortunate enough to have co-workers as well as bosses who recognize and are appreciative of all their hard work.

In other words, despite Eleonora and Justin both having a wide array of dreams for their future, they do appear to be completely content right now, which is all that will matter in the long run. They have willingly and gladly chosen this life for themselves, so they have no regret, especially since it enables them to be in relative luxury, full of all the comforts they can imagine. They can provide for their loved ones, build connections unlike any other, and have access to the best of views across New York, all the while having enough time as well as money to travel to their heart’s content.

