Are Alex and Tyler From Selling the OC Dating?

With Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’ season 2 living up to its every expectation, there’s no holding back on rumors, glamour, drama, or cattiness in this Adam DiVello-created reality realty production. After all, it centers around a group of fierce Oppenheim Group realtors in Orange County as they navigate their personal and professional lives, all the while handling inner-brokerage politics. Though if we’re being honest, it was the affinity between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland that caught our attention the most this iteration — so now, let’s simply find out more about it, shall we?

Alex and Tyler’s Selling the OC Journey

Although Alex and Tyler both hail from the small city of Laguna Beach, they actually didn’t meet until they were in high school and then didn’t really get close until they were well into adulthood. As per the former’s own accounts, the duo did match on Hinge long ago but never went further as life took them down different routes before suddenly sparking a reconnection through work. That’s when they got to know one another on a deeper level and grew chummy despite being complete opposites — while she’s rather loud as well as extroverted, he’s admittedly introverted.

However, even with their cuddling, “noseys,” or other forms of seeming open physical affection, Alex and Tyler initially never crossed a line — nor did they want to — since the latter was married. Everything between them was strictly platonic because he was dedicated to his wife, actress Brittany Snow, that is, until they mutually decided to part ways following a total of four years together. Brittany reportedly filed for divorce four months after their September 2022 separation, only for it to be finalized in July 2023 without any significant issues as neither contested their prenup.

It was actually during this period that rumors of Alex and Tyler possibly being more than friends came out in full force as, being a divorcee herself, she was supporting him each step of the way. Both of them were honestly a bit annoyed by this at first since he also had Polly Brindle as well as Austin Victoria by his side, but then they chose to pay no heed and continue with their bond. Things did get strange for Alex personally once it came to light that he and Polly had drunkenly made out in the office around Christmas, just for them to clarify it was a one-time thing between friends.

That’s when the single mother of two admitted that although Tyler was only a friend despite them gradually blurring the lines a little through their growing flirtyness, she would be open to more. Little did Alex know he was on the same page, which is why he’d paid extra attention to her while on a work trip to Cabo, Mexico, and offered extra support through her issues with Brandi Marshall. The fact he’d essentially gotten her whole family’s permission to pursue matters during a gathering when he’d stopped by for a minute to pick up a watch he’d given to her son pushed them closer too.

Therefore, while attending Brandi’s birthday party near early April 2023, Tyler asked Alex out upon making his feelings as well as intentions very clear, both of which she reciprocated to a tee. “Your friendship means a lot to me,” he told her as they sat alone in the pool while the others enjoyed a disco room. “You’ve been there in ways for me that I can’t imagine… You were such a good friend to me in the last year when I’ve been in transition, like getting divorced, and you’ve been there to support me and laugh with me and cry with me. Ultimately, like, I find myself thinking about you.”

Tyler continued, “We’ve always had a very flirty relationship, and maybe there’s always been something there that I didn’t know or maybe you didn’t know, but I- I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about us being more than friends… Things with you are very easy, and no matter what if- if I’m in a crowded room, and I look across and I see you, everything feels normal.” This is when Alex conceded she feels the same, yet there’s a wall because she’s a mom and not looking for casual, only for him to state neither is he as he wanted a family ten years ago; plus, the biggest loss he feels in his divorce is starting over. So, he asked her out to dinner, she said yes, and they actually ended up sharing their first real kiss.

Are Alex and Tyler Dating?

First things first, it’s imperative to note Alex and Tyler really were just friends at the time he and Brittney Snow separated — “I think people really want to hold onto that idea that there’s something there between Tyler and I,” she candidly told People in November 2022. “I mean, at this point, we’re just friends, so there’s nothing more to it.” Nevertheless, more recently, her 33-year-old possible beau said to E!, “Alex Hall and I are great. She has been somebody that’s been, you know, really influential during this time and helped me out in a lot of ways and taken me to dinner when I needed it most. And she’s been a really good friend.”

Therefore, we’re happy to state that it indeed looks like Alex and Tyler are currently navigating dating — neither of these realtors has confirmed or denied anything as of writing, yet there are some clues. First of all, there’s continued contact between them on social media. Then, there’s the fact it looks like the former does have a romantic partner in her life right now, with whom she recently vacationed in Italy, as seen in the post above. It could be someone else, but we’re hoping it’s Tyler since they do genuinely make a great pair despite their drastic personality differences; they balance each other out.

