Are Abigail and Jade From Selling the City Still Friends?

Work relationships and the friendships that emerge from them often tread a fine line between professional boundaries and personal connections. Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ offers viewers an intimate look at such layered relationships, showcasing the highs and lows of professional partnerships. In the first season, the relationship between Abigail Godfrey and Jade Chan exemplifies this duality. While their interactions hinted at mutual respect, there were also moments of subtle tension that made it clear their friendship wasn’t without its challenges. Their dynamic reflected the nuances of blending personal rapport with professional ambitions, leaving viewers to wonder whether their connection would evolve or remain complicated.

Jade and Abigail Didn’t Feel Comfortable in Each Other’s Company

Abigail Godfrey and Jade Chan didn’t interact much at the start of the season due to their hectic work schedules. The former was laser-focused on securing larger listings and proving her value within the firm, while the latter was busy navigating her interpersonal dynamics, including her tension with Eleanora Srugo. Their paths finally intersected during a conversation between Abigail and Giselle Meneses, where Abigail voiced her concerns. She shared that she had overheard Jade speaking negatively about Eleanora behind her back. She expressed her discomfort, emphasizing that such behavior didn’t sit well with her.

Abigail revealed to Giselle that she had overheard Jade implying that Eleanora’s rise to the top was a result of intimate relationships with others. Abigail expressed strong disapproval, stating that she did not like Jade at all due to her tendency to speak about others behind their backs. Furthermore, Abigail mentioned that Jade had been secretive about meeting with Taylor Middleton Scavo and had specifically asked Abigail not to inform Eleanora about it, which only deepened her distrust. The tension between Abigail and Jade continued to simmer, creating an undercurrent of unease in their interactions. Matters came to a head during Eleanora’s team anniversary meeting. Abigail, unable to hold back any longer, asked Jade to step aside for a private conversation. However, Jade outright refused, escalating the situation into a full-blown argument.

This refusal prompted Abigail to confront her directly, accusing her of making disparaging comments behind her back and calling her “old.” Abigail demanded that Jade stop engaging in such behavior. Jade, refusing to engage in a productive dialogue, responded with a retaliatory remark, admitting that she did think Abigail looked older than her actual age. The exchange was tense and laced with hurt emotions on both sides, creating a rift that seemed impossible to bridge. The confrontation left both women visibly shaken, and the unresolved tension suggested that their relationship might not recover.

Jade and Abigail Do Not Share a Particularly Close Friendship

It’s clear that Jade and Abigail’s relationship remains largely professional and distant, with little indication of a deeper connection. While they work in the same office, their interactions are limited to the necessary tasks at hand, and beyond that, they don’t seem to have made an effort to develop a personal bond. Even when they are in social settings with their colleagues, they maintain a noticeable distance from each other, choosing not to engage closely. This lack of camaraderie suggests that, aside from basic cordiality, there is no desire to build a more meaningful relationship. Given their dynamic, it doesn’t seem likely that they will become best friends anytime soon.

Jade and Abigail Are Thriving Within Their Roles at Douglas Elliman

Jade Chan is experiencing a thrilling new chapter in her career, with the prestigious listing of the Mandarin Oriental Residences on Fifth Avenue marking a major milestone. Her hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, as she was honored with the New Development Award and ranked among the Top 20 agents in all of New York in two categories. Additionally, she achieved an impressive ranking in the Top 3% nationwide as of March 2024. She understands that professional relationships naturally ebb and flow over time, and with her continued success, she’s clearly on the path to even greater achievements.

Abigail Godfrey is fully embracing the incredible opportunity she has with Douglas Elliman, recognizing the significant advantage it is to be part of Eleonora Srugo’s team. She is committed to making the most of this moment in her career, leveraging the guidance and expertise available to her. Alongside her in this journey is her husband, Patrick Godfrey, who provides unquestionable support in all of her endeavors. Abigail is fortunate to have a loving circle of friends and family who offer her the encouragement and strength she needs.

Read More: Amanda and Bre: Are the Selling Sunset Stars Still Friends?