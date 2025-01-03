Eleonora and Jade: Are the Selling the City Stars Still Friends?

Long-term friendships are like evolving landscapes—beautiful, dynamic, and sometimes unpredictable. Over time, the nature of these relationships can shift as people grow, face challenges, and navigate different life stages. Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ stands out not just for its portrayal of the high-stakes world of real estate but also for spotlighting the personal relationships that fuel the business. In the first season, the dynamic between Jade Chan and Eleonora Srugo exemplified this duality. Having known each other for years, their friendship carried a history of camaraderie and collaboration, but there was also noticeable back-and-forth that hinted at deeper, unresolved issues beneath the surface.

The Friction in Eleonora and Jade’s Relationship Was Felt By Everyone Else

Right from the beginning of the season, it was clear that Eleonora Srugo and Jade Chan’s relationship was under scrutiny. Other agents working alongside them frequently questioned whether their equation was truly harmonious. During a group lunch with their peers, subtle tensions between the two created an uneasy atmosphere that others couldn’t ignore. Both Eleonora and Jade had known each other for about a decade, having grown and thrived in the competitive real estate industry together. Their shared history and accomplishments made their friendship significant not just to them but also to their colleagues. Naturally, their friends and fellow agents were eager to see any potential misunderstandings resolved.

What became apparent during the season was a source of friction between Eleonora and Jade, rooted in both professional and personal dynamics. Taylor Middleton Scavo, who had recently joined Eleonora’s team, expressed an interest in working on new developments. However, when Jade involved Taylor in one of her own listings, it gave Eleonora the impression that Jade was poaching her team member. This incident created a sense of professional tension that both women acknowledged as a strain on their long-standing friendship. Adding to the complexity was a personal anecdote shared by Jade. She recounted hosting a birthday celebration for Eleonora, where she had invited Justin Itzen.

According to Jade, Justin and Eleonora had been involved in an intimate relationship, though the latter was adamant about keeping it private. Justin’s presence at the party elicited an emotional reaction from her, which Jade felt was disproportionate. However, the two women managed to put their differences aside and rebuild their friendship. During the first-anniversary celebration of Eleonora’s leadership as a team leader, she took the opportunity to have an open and honest conversation with Jade. In this meeting, Jade reassured Eleonora that while she admired Taylor’s talents, she knew that the latter had immense respect for Eleonora’s leadership. This candid exchange provided them with a much-needed moment of reflection and understanding. It allowed them to reconnect and rediscover the camaraderie they had shared for years.

Eleonora and Jade Share a Close-knit Bond Even Today

Jade and Eleonora’s long-standing friendship has proven to be one of resilience and mutual understanding. Despite the occasional argument, both women have demonstrated an ability to prioritize their bond over fleeting conflicts. Their shared decision not to let emotions overpower reason and their willingness to understand each other’s perspectives have allowed their friendship to evolve and grow stronger.

Though the road ahead may hold further tensions, their relationship has shown it can weather challenges without losing its essence. Working out of the same office and sharing a large circle of mutual friends, Jade and Eleonora remain deeply intertwined in each other’s personal and professional lives. They continue to spend time together on various occasions, from team gatherings to social events, reaffirming that their friendship is not only enduring but also integral to both of them.

Eleonora and Jade Are Looking Forward to Making a Sale Together

Eleonora and Jade have had stellar years as real estate agents, marking milestones in their impressive careers. The former has been at the forefront of some of the most notable projects, including Gramercy Square, DDG’s 100 Franklin Street, and The Beekman Hotel and Residences, showcasing her expertise in managing prestigious listings. Jade, on the other hand, continues to solidify her reputation by consistently ranking in the Top 3% company-wide, with remarkable sales like Ian Schrager’s iconic developments 160 Leroy and 215 Chrystie and Shibumi Development’s 601 Washington Street.

Given the significant time they spend together for work and social events, their camaraderie shines through, reflecting a mutual respect and genuine enjoyment of each other’s company. While they have yet to collaborate on a sale, both are enthusiastic about the prospect and eager to make it happen, knowing their combined talents could lead to something extraordinary.

