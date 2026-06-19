Godfrey Baguma: Where is the World’s “Ugliest” Man Now?

Since TLC’s ‘Most Extreme Humans’ revolves around the stories of individuals with rare and remarkable physical conditions, it essentially shines a light upon what it means to be different. Among those to thus be covered in this original is Godfrey Baguma in an episode titled ‘Ugliest Man,’ who has what many call the Stone Man Syndrome or Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP). This disorder is arguably one of the most disabling known to medicine, because it causes one’s muscles and connective tissues to form or transform into bones over the course of their lives.

Godfrey Baguma Struggled A Lot Throughout His Early Years

Hailing from a small village in Uganda, Godfrey Baguma and his family reportedly faced a lot of discrimination from the moment his condition started acting up when he was 10 years old. According to his account, that’s when he first noticed something was wrong as he started experiencing abnormal growth, pain, and swelling in his cheek, only for it to then lead to other parts of his body. Little did he know the community would start referring to him as a “beast” and asking his already scared mother how he would ever be of any help to her, as per the TLC docu-reality series.

Godfrey claims that’s when his mother abandoned him in fear as well as shame, following which his father also chose to stop acknowledging him and move forward with his own life. He was subsequently raised by his grandmother, that is, until she passed away when he was 13 years old. He was then left to fend for himself, leaving him no choice but to drop out of school and make use of skills he already possessed or could easily learn. Therefore, he evolved into a full-time cobbler, turning his trauma into determination to build a happy family, home, and life of his own.

Godfrey’s journey definitely wasn’t easy, as he was often ridiculed for something he had no control over or idea about. “Many people have called me ‘gorilla,'” he candidly said in the show. “Some call me ‘monkey.’ Some call me ‘baboon.’ This is normal. I’m used to it now.” All this name-calling took a toll on his self-esteem, but things took a turn in 2002 when he entered the competition for Uganda’s Ugliest Person and won. While most people would have been offended by this title, it actually made him feel seen and special, as if he finally had permission to own up to who he is. “I’m still good for something,” he admittedly thought at the time, which inadvertently gave him confidence.

Godfrey Baguma is a Proud Entertainer and Family Man

When Godfrey embraced the Uganda’s Ugliest Person superlative, social media was just starting to boom, and entertainment platforms were suddenly opening up to new opportunities. These aspects, combined with his charm as well as humor, resulted in many unexpected doors opening for him, including as a comedian, motivational speaker, and singer. He didn’t waste a single chance presented to him, which garnered him a lot of attention and broadened his horizons even more, so he began calling himself the World’s Ugliest Person. Hence, today, the 63-year-old Kyazanga resident continues to work as a cobbler, comedian, singer, and public figure to provide for his still-growing family.

We specify “still growing” because Godfrey recently welcomed his 11th child into the world. While he has 2 older kids from a previous relationship, he shares the remaining 9 with the woman he knows is the love of his life, Namande Kate. As per their own accounts, they met through a mutual friend around 2003, at which point the latter was very hesitant about him because of his looks. However, once she noticed how affectionate, calm, and kind he was, she knew he was the ideal man for her, and they happily tied the knot a decade later in 2013. Over 13 years and 9 children later, they remain blissfully married to this day, excited to be there for their young ones every step of the way in their lives.

It’s also imperative to note that Godfrey was officially diagnosed with FOP well into his journey as a father and husband because it came when he was in his early 50s. The Head of Medicine at Mbarara Hospital, Dr. Tony Wilson, was the one to finally diagnose him with the disorder after performing an MRI, following which he also assured him that his kids are largely safe because it is not hereditary. In fact, the condition affects only 1 in a million people worldwide, and just a few hundred cases have ever been recorded. Since then, although the family worries about Godfrey’s condition because he is often in constant pain and even a flu or minor fall could cause more bones to grow, they are happy to finally have an answer. All this recently even drove the 63-year-old to reconnect with his elderly mother, living in a nearby town. In other words, the Bagumas are currently living life to the best of their abilities, with the patriarch still proudly embracing the roles of the World’s Ugliest Man, a son, a husband, a father of 11, and a provider.

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