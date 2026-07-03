Where Are Paulo Gabriel da Silva Barros and Katyucia Lie Hoshino Now?

Paulo Gabriel da Silva Barros and Katyucia Lie “Katy” Hoshino were introduced to the audience in the episode titled ‘Peaks and Valleys’ of TLC’s ‘Most Extreme Humans.’ They are a married couple who have built their life together in São Paulo, Brazil. While Paulo has diastrophic dysplasia dwarfism and is 2’11” tall, his wife has achondroplasia dwarfism and is 2’11½” in height. Katy revealed that he was her first kiss and her first boyfriend before he eventually became her husband. Her partner had originally sent her a friend request on the social media application, Orkut, from where their love story began.

Paulo and Katyucia Have Renovated Their Home to Meet Their Needs

Paulo Gabriel da Silva Barros and Katyucia Lie Hoshino, AKA Katy, have been inseparable since the day they got into a relationship. After their marriage ceremony in London in 2016, they earned international recognition when they were named the world’s shortest married couple by Guinness World Records. Although it brought them into the limelight, the pair’s everyday lives continued to revolve around overcoming the practical challenges posed by their height.

The hurdles posed by Paulo and Katyucia’s height became evident during their visit to a supermarket, when they needed assistance to reach items on the top shelves. Katy also admitted that sometimes she wished she were invisible and hoped she would go unnoticed. Moreover, daily activities became demanding for Paulo and Katy, leading them to take physiotherapy sessions. It was revealed that he was in the most pain due to his diagnosed scoliosis and other spinal problems, which caused his back to bend and hunch.

The doctor further shared that while Katy needs muscle-strengthening exercises, Paulo’s therapy focuses on improving flexibility and mobility. Despite the challenges, the couple continued to make meaningful changes in their lives, the most notable of which were the renovations to their house. From lowering doorknobs and light switches to installing short, customized kitchen tops, they transformed it entirely to suit their needs. Although Katy confessed that it hurts her to see Paulo in pain, he considers her his daily fuel.

Paulo and Katyucia Are Expanding Their Presence on Social Media as Content Creators

Paulo and Katy first stepped into the public eye when their 8-year love story culminated in marriage in 2016. The milestone eventually helped them earn the title of the world’s shortest married couple from Guinness World Records. In 2026, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on the show, reminiscing about the memorable times they spent together. Beyond that, the couple has carved out a notable path as digital creators on social media platforms. As of writing, they run a YouTube channel, O Menor Casal do Mundo (The World’s Smallest Couple), on which they have gained over 1.57 million subscribers.

On their YouTube channel, Paulo and Katy often share vlogs delving deeper into their daily lives. The couple also runs an account on Kwai, where glimpses into their personal and professional lives have helped them build a community of 1.4 million followers. Besides that, he has built a strong presence as a food enthusiast and blogger on Instagram and TikTok, garnering more than 716K and 3.3 million followers, respectively. Currently, he runs a series called Minichef on the YouTube channel, in addition to sharing delicious recipes for his preparations on his TikTok and Instagram pages.

Furthermore, Paulo often collaborates with eateries such as Garage Grill and Padocas, as well as ventures like Bola Branca Esportes. Like her partner, Katy has established herself as a digital creator, amassing over 152K followers on Instagram. It serves as a window into her married life and personal development. Over time, she has worked with businesses such as Tixa Tattoo and Emporio Gifts. Most recently, in June 2026, she collaborated with Garden Citrus. Apart from that, Katy’s social media content primarily focuses on the time she spends with her husband doing their daily routines.

Paulo and Katyucia Remain Close to Their Loved Ones and Are Proud Pawparents

On the show, Katy revealed that she wanted to be seen as an ordinary person, but it isn’t usually possible when she is away from home. Hence, she considers her residence as her haven, where she and Paulo have built a world of their own, brightened by the company of their beloved pups, Milady and Lara. Together, the pair spends time cuddling and playing with their furry friends, cooking side by side in their kitchen, and going on long drives. Outside their home, Paulo and Katy always make time for romantic dates, keeping the spark alive in their marriage. After setting a Guinness World Record, they had the chance to explore several breathtaking destinations around the world, including Moscow, Russia, and London, England.

Family is also an integral part of both Paulo’s and Katy’s lives. As of writing, the former maintains a very close relationship with his mother, Salete, and his grandmother, who are two of his biggest cheerleaders. When he cooked dinner during his 10th wedding anniversary, he invited both of them, turning the meal into a cherishable memory. Similarly, Katy maintains a very special connection with her mother, Terezinha Hoshino, and father. In June 2026, Paulo faced a major turning point in his life when he underwent a significant surgical procedure, but fortunately, it was successful. From what it seems, his father-in-law has been a constant presence beside Katy’s husband as he recovers from surgery.

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