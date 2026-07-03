Rumeysa Gelgi: Where is the Most Extreme Humans Star Now?

Season 1 of TLC’s ‘Most Extreme Humans’ explores the extraordinary lives of people with some of the world’s rarest medical conditions. The episode titled ‘Peaks and Valleys’ features the remarkable journey of Rumeysa Gelgi, who is originally from Safranbolu, Turkey. She has spent her entire life overcoming challenges with her unusual growth, which caused her to grow to nearly 7’1” tall. She has unusually large bones and other physical complications, including a lack of muscle strength in her lower body. Since it limits her mobility, she depends on her parents and a wheelchair for moving longer distances. Rumeysa revealed that even after years, experts were unable to identify the DNA mutation responsible for her condition.

Rumeysa Gelgi Got Positive Results For Her Bone Condition Through a New Treatment

When Rumeysa Gelgi appeared on the show, her conditions, Weaver syndrome and scoliosis, had already forced her to rely on a wheelchair and walker. Her parents continued to help her navigate several aspects of daily life. Despite the physical challenges, she maintained a positive outlook toward life. However, a setback emerged during her first bone density scan when the doctors diagnosed Rumeysa with osteoporosis. She became worried because it increased her risk of fractures, and although she was able to walk with the help of a walker, the condition could limit her mobility for an extended period. Rumeysa further revealed that she often struggled to find clothes in her size because they were rarely available.

According to Rumeysa, she had endured relentless bullying and cruel remarks because of her appearance, but it eventually helped her earn multiple world records, which transformed others’ perceptions. She began feeling like a celebrity, with people often recognizing her wherever she went. On the show, Rumeysa hopefully shared that she had started taking another medication, hoping to slow the progression of her bone condition. Her journey took a hopeful turn when a second scan showed that the new treatment had begun improving her osteoporosis. Rumeysa promised her doctor that she would continue her physical therapy, further strengthening her determination to pursue her dreams.

Rumeysa Gelgi Holds Eight Guinness World Records and is Pursuing Higher Studies

Rumeysa Gelgi’s educational journey began at home, as she was homeschooled due to her condition. Born on January 1, 1997, she completed her elementary school education in 2011. Following that, she graduated from high school in 2016. She came into the spotlight in 2014 when she became the world’s tallest living female teenager. In 2021, Rumeysa set another Guinness World Record when she received the title of the world’s tallest living woman. In 2022, she earned additional Guinness World Record titles, including the longest fingers (female), the longest back (female), the longest hands (female), and the widest hand span (female).

By 2024, Rumeysa holds the record for the longest ears (female) and is a joint holder of the title for the longest baby (female) alongside her mother, Safiye Şahin Gelgi. Meanwhile, she completed a certificate program in Web Development Career Path from Codecademy in June 2021. She further expanded her skills by earning another professional certificate from the W3C in Front-End Web Development in September 2021. By November 2022, Rumeysa had received a certificate from Harvard University after completing its online Computer Science for Web Programming course. Since June 2025, she has been pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of the People.

Rumeysa Gelgi is Balancing a Career in Web Development With Her Advocacy

Notably, Rumeysa began her professional trajectory as a Freelance Full-Stack Developer in October 2021. From April to July 2022, Rumeysa served as the Social Media Director and Virtual Assistant at Humane Home Nursing Care (Humane Häusliche Krankenpflege). Alongside her technical work, she is building an identity as an advocate for raising awareness of scoliosis and Weaver Syndrome, often participating in conferences and awareness campaigns. As of writing, Rumeysa maintains a website where she shares her journey and personal projects.

Furthermore, Rumeysa has expanded her fan base to social media, especially Instagram and Facebook, where she boasts over 297K and 5.8K followers, respectively. Across both platforms, she has done several paid collaborations with ventures like Deal Miner, Temu, and Fluker. During Scoliosis Awareness Month in June 2026, she partnered with The Bionic Project community to raise awareness about the condition. It further highlighted Rumeysa’s passion to use her growing platform to encourage self-acceptance and inclusion.

Rumeysa Gelgi Continues to Treasure Her Family and Two Furry Friends

Beyond her record-breaking achievements and advocacy work, Rumeysa Gelgi finds her happiness in the moments she shares with the people she loves. At the center of her personal life is her mother, Safiye Şahin Gelgi, and her father, whose unwavering encouragement and love helped her overcome every challenge. Rumeysa has never shied away from expressing her gratitude toward them and even shared her wish to take care of her parents. Similarly, her parents have always admired her resilience. She maintains a special bond with Safiye, which is evident in the fact that she calls her mother her “best friend.” Rumeysa and her mother usually go to medical appointments and shopping together.

With her growing confidence, Rumeysa now wants to travel around the world. As the holder of eight Guinness World Records, she has traveled to multiple beautiful locations. From exploring the vibrant streets of London, England, in December 2024 to visiting historical monuments in Barcelona, Spain, in February 2025, she has experienced diverse cultures. Whenever Rumeysa gets the opportunity, she enjoys her time at the beach, watches beautiful snowfalls, and admires nature. Another cherished part of her life is her two furry kittens, including Peri. Besides that, she has developed a heartwarming friendship with the world’s shortest living woman, Jyoti Amge.

Read More: Morena Ratti: Where is the Love is Blind Argentina Season 2 Star Now?