4 Best Movies and Shows About Sugar Babies and Gold Diggers on Netflix (December 2025)

The debate about whether money can buy happiness has been ongoing for ages. Needless to say, the extent to which a person can go to gain money is unimaginable. While some do it out of necessity, others do it because of the pleasure that money brings. Morality fades in many of these cases, which are thereby beyond judgment. Sugar babies and gold diggers are two such approaches; the former is a phrase used to describe individuals who seek monetary gain by offering themselves in exchange, both physically and emotionally, and the latter is a phrase used to describe people who enter a relationship with the intention of extracting money from their partner. In this list, we present the best movies and shows about sugar babies, sugar daddies, and gold diggers on Netflix, which will help you understand the personality traits and the profession that incorporates them.

4. Glamour Girls (2022)

‘Glamour Girls’ is a Nigerian movie where Emma (Sharon Ooja), a woman struggling to take care of her siblings, steps into the escort business under the strict leadership of Donna (Nse Ikpe-Etim). While Emma knows what she has to do if she wants to prove herself useful, things don’t go the way they should, as she is compelled to do things against her wishes. It is what it is, after all. Her story intersects with a murder plot, adding a sense of dread to the narrative as secrets threaten to reveal themselves and money becomes a weapon and a risk. ‘Glamour Girls’ is directed by Bunmi Adesoye and addresses the underbelly of the glamor of the escort industry. It can be streamed here.

3. Madame Claude (2021)

Based on the life of Fernande Grudet, AKA Madame Claude, a French brothel keeper, ‘Madame Claude’ takes a dramatized approach while showing how she and her girls took advantage of men’s weakness for the female body to make money. Set in 1960s Paris, the movie, while addressing the sugar baby motif, addresses how powerful Claude became by serving men in positions of power, including politicians and celebrities. Her brothel was a source of information for the authorities, making her powerful as well, since she had access to intelligence worth paying for. Naturally, it also made her a target for many people, like those from the underworld. Directed by Sylvie Verheyde, ‘Madame Claude’ stars Karole Rocher as the titular personality. You can watch the movie here.

2. Baby (2018-2020)

The French drama series ‘Baby’ is inspired by the Baby Squillo Scandal of 2013, wherein two teenage girls were abducted from Rome’s Parioli district and forced into prostitution by a sex-trafficking ring. The show follows two adolescent girls, Chiara (Benedetta Porcaroli), who is shackled in a privileged prison, and Ludovica (Alice Pagani), who is socially ostracized after her sex tape is leaked. Both become friends and start hanging out, only to be approached by men who find them “worthy” of their clients. While Ludo reluctantly agrees due to her need for money, Chiari goes all in, finally being able to take control of her life. How these two girls navigate the various sugar daddies forms the premise of ‘Baby,’ garnished with the elements and complexities of “modern” society, like social media, social status, toxic parents, underage sex, and more. The show received criticism for glamorizing child sexual abuse. However, there is no denying that it opens the doors for viewers to a world that seems impossible to exist, but does. The show can be streamed here.

1. Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Directed by Rob Marshall, ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’ is adapted from Arthur Golden’s novel and tells the story of a girl child named Chiyo Sakamoto (Zhang Ziyi), along with her sister, who is sold by her poor father and brought to a geisha district. The hardships she faces while being trained against her wishes make her dream of an escape. However, meeting a much older gentleman named Ken Iwamura (Ken Watanabe) brings about a change in her. She decides to become a geisha so that she can be a part of Iwamura’s life. However, things are easier said than done, and thanks to the politics of her profession and World War II, her dream appears far-fetched. While addressing the sugar daddy/sugar baby notion, ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’ shows how the relationship isn’t always toxic. It is often like a regular relationship, with the sugar daddy taking care of the sugar baby as a partner should. A movie that stirred up controversy due to its depiction of a Chinese actress as a Japanese geisha, but won 3 Academy Awards, ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’ is a gripping watch. It can be streamed here.

Read More: Best Cheating Movies on Netflix