Good Grief: Exploring All Filming Locations of Dan Levy’s Movie

‘Good Grief,’ led and directed by Dan Levy, follows a grief-stricken Marc who has lost his husband. His friends Thomas and Sophie lend comfort but he remains inconsolable. Marc had rushed into his marriage with a well-off older man for comfort when his mother had died. At his lowest point now, he decides to take a trip to Paris with his friends. The journey takes us through the picturesque city in search of happiness, escapism, and belonging.

Thomas and Sophie remain stalwart supports for Marc throughout the trip as he meets new people, finds solace in a romantic interest, and may finally begin to heal in the city of love. The Netflix film is visually impeccable as its settings and cinematography fluctuate with the mood of the scenes. We are taken on a journey through the elegant streets of London as well as the picturesque boulevards of France.

Where Was Good Grief Filmed?

‘Good Grief’ was filmed on location in London and Paris as per the movie’s plot and setting. Principal photography was carried out in late 2022 and was wrapped up on December 12, 2022. The movie is the first collaboration between Dan Levy’s production company, Not A Real Production Company, and Netflix. The film stands out for having largely LGBTQ + members among its cast. Allow us to take you through the specific identifiable locations seen in the movie.

Paris, France

The City of Lights became the primary filming destination for ‘Good Grief,’ with many of its iconic landmarks visible throughout the movie. As the characters first drive into the city in a cab, they pass through the grand Place Vendôme, a square in the 1st arrondissement of Paris, the Vendôme Column standing tall at its center. The square marks the beginning of the Rue de la Paix, a historical street that serves as a prominent fashion hub.

In another landscape shot, we can see the splendor of the Arc de Triomphe. Standing at the western end of the Champs-Élysées, it sits at the juncture formed by its twelve radiating avenues, at the center of Place Charles de Gaulle. It is one of Paris’s most famous monuments, built to honor the soldiers who fought and died in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars. As the friends explore Paris we can also spot the Seine River that bisects the city.

A global cultural icon of France, the Eiffel Tower is inevitably featured in the film, observable from the posh apartment the characters are staying at. The tallest building in the world when it was built, the tower is situated in the 7th arrondissement and is the most visited location with an entrance fee in the world. The Roue de Paris, a 60-metre tall transportable Ferris wheel at the Place de la Concorde, can also be seen in some of the movie’s many cinematic shots. The friends take a ride at the attraction, affirming Marc’s pain and helping him make peace with it.

London, UK

The film begins in London, with all our characters being residents of the capital city. As the narrative progresses, it takes us through some of London’s emblematic landmarks, and the Palace of Westminster can be observed in a cinematic shot. Home to the Parliament of the United Kingdom, the Palace sports the famed clock tower, Big Ben, and sits at the bank of the River Thames. It is built with the Perpendicular Gothic Revival style of architecture and is the center of the country’s legislature. In other scenes, we can see some of the landmark skyscrapers of the city including The Shard on 32 London Bridge Street, and One Blackfriars on Blackfriars Road.

