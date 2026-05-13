Good Omens Season 3 Ending Explained: Do Crowley and Aziraphale End Up Together?

Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens’ returns with a 90-minute finale to bring the ineffable tale of Crowley and Aziraphale to an end. At the end of Season 2, the duo parted ways after Aziraphale left a heartbroken Crowley to return to Heaven. Metatron tells him that the plan is to prepare for the Second Coming, which, in other words, is yet another call for apocalypse. However, Aziraphale hopes to change that from the inside. When we meet the characters again, they are at very different points in their lives. However, a crisis in heaven brings them back together. The question is, how will their story end? SPOILERS AHEAD.

Good Omens Season 3 Recap

When Aziraphale left for heaven, it was with the idea of changing things for the better. He didn’t want any more talks of the apocalypse, so he rewrote the complete Second Coming plan. Jesus is brought back into his mortal form, and he is given a pre-written speech to give to the world. What Aziraphale doesn’t consider is that Jesus has no idea what happened after his crucifixion. He remembers that he was visited by an angel, Gabriel, whom he is not exactly a fan of, and a red-haired demon, who was quite kind to him. Sandalphon is tasked with making sure Jesus is ready with his speech, which he is to deliver at the UN conference, following which Aziraphale is sure there will be nothing but peace on Earth and no need for an apocalypse.

The other angels, particularly Michael, are not happy about it. Things get messed up when Metatron goes missing from the universe, as if he never existed, and the Book of Life is also in the wind. Michael is tasked with finding the book, with Muriel serving as her assistant. Meanwhile, Jesus returns to Earth, looking for Crowley, who is now living on the streets. Hell has cut him off completely, which means he cannot use his powers anymore. Without it, he quickly spirals, losing his beloved car to a local mobster, and living on scraps, thanks to Mrs. Sandwich. When Jesus comes to him, Crowley is too intoxicated to know who he is talking to.

Aziraphale decides to look into Jesus’ disappearance. He remembers that the guy asked for Crowley, so that’s where Aziraphale goes. The reunion is tense, with Aziraphale trying not to discuss how they left things the last time. He is also moved to discover that while the rest of the shops on the street have been sold off, Crowley has kept his bookstore intact and in rather good condition. When he asks for Crowley’s help, the former demon refuses it. So, Aziraphale makes him a deal. He will get Crowley’s car back, and in return, the demon must team up with him to find Jesus and save the world.

Does Michael Destroy the Universe? Do Crowley and Aziraphale Die?

If Metatron’s disappearance hadn’t caused enough tension, Sandalphon and Uriel are also murdered. It doesn’t take much for the others (except Muriel, who eventually comes to the conclusion by herself) to realize that Michael is behind all this. She had been in favor of the apocalypse, but what hurt her even more was when Aziraphale was put in charge of the Second Coming. The demotion did not sit well with her, so she decided to do something about it. She stole the Book of Life and started removing people from existence, starting with Metatron and her fellow angels. However, having the Book of Life in her hand started to confuse her.

No one was supposed to experience time the way the book does, mingling everything together so that there is no past, present, or future. Experiencing time this way messes up Michael’s head, and she becomes even more erratic by the minute. Even when Crowley, Aziraphale, and the Others realize what she is doing, they are not able to locate her anywhere. Crowley deduces that she has to be someplace where she can not only hide but also destroy the pages from the Book of Life. Because no normal fire can do that, she must be someplace heavenly, which leads them to the Eternal Flame. This is where Crowley and Aziraphale had crossed paths the first time during the civil war in Heaven. Now, they return to the same place to save the universe as they know it.

While the duo tries to talk to Michael, she continues to spiral and keeps destroying pages, removing continents and eventually planets from existence. Eventually, she throws the whole book into the fire, which leads to her own removal from existence. As all the pages are burnt, the whole universe shuts down, returning to the darkness in which God had created it. Before this, Crowley manages to save one page of the book from the fire. The page has Aziraphale’s bookstore, which means it is the only thing in the entire universe that is not removed from existence. As the lights in the universe go out, Crowley and Aziraphale teleport to the bookstore. This means that they are the only people left alive in the universe.

Crowley and Aziraphale Meet Their Maker

While they seemed to have survived the end of the universe, it is not exactly an ideal situation. Aziraphale notes that all the books in the bookstore are blank, since their words and the people who wrote them have been removed from existence. As the duo starts to wonder what to do next, they notice another presence around them. It turns out to be Satan, who somehow also made his way to the bookstore and survived along with the angel-demon duo. The fact that Satan is right in front of them, and likely has a bone to pick with them, considering they repeatedly undid his plans of the apocalypse, scares both of them. Before the villain can act, Crowley comes up with an idea. Since there is no Book of Life now, he decides to write a book of her own.

Picking up on his idea, Aziraphale writes God into existence, or at least, he brings God to the bookstore, hoping that this will keep Satan from doing something drastic to them. God, however, does not seem too perturbed by how things have turned out. She asks why she was called to the bookstore, and certainly everyone, including Satan, has a lot of questions. When Crowley gets the chance to ask the question, he wonders why God made humans, then wrote a grand plan for them, filling their world with evil and pain. When God posits that humans have written their own destiny since they have always had free will, Crowley interjects that free will doesn’t exist when everyone’s path has already been written for them. While God doesn’t give a direct answer to their question, she does give them a choice.

What do Crowley and Aziraphale Choose?

Since nothing exists anymore, there is a chance to create a new universe with a new version of humanity. Ideally, she would have started the same process all over again. Making the universe, the stars, the galaxies, the Sun, the Earth, the humans, with angels and demons, and the Book of Life. However, since Crowley and Aziraphale have so many questions about her last plan for the world, she asks them to come up with their own plan for the new world. They will be given whatever they desire, but they have only one chance to ask for it. The duo asks for time to discuss it, so they are sent to the Garden of Eden version of the bookstore.

Aziraphale looks towards Crowley for the answer, and the demon says that he wants humanity to have a proper chance. He doesn’t want them to be bound by an ineffable plan, to suffer for things that are not in their control, and to serve a purpose they don’t even know about. He wants them to have free will in the truest sense of the term. With that, they will truly be able to be the master of their own fate, no matter if it ends well for them or not. At least, whatever happens to them will be of their own making and not decided for them by an entity they will probably never get to know.

While presenting this idea to God, Crowley mentions that this new world will not have heaven or hell or angels or demons or anything supernatural that decides humanity’s fate for it. There will be no Satan, or even a God, which seems shocking to both God and Satan, but a promise is a promise. God agrees to make such a world, but she also points out that Crowley and Aziraphale, the demon and the angel, won’t exist in this world either. They, too, will be removed from existence like everything else. As painful as it is to be parted from one another, Crowley and Aziraphale accept the reality of the situation. They bid each other a tearful goodbye, and then, everything goes to black.

Do Crowley and Aziraphale End Up Together? Do They Still Exist?

God keeps her word to Crowley and Aziraphale, who are also removed from existence as a new world is created. The Big Bang happens, and some fourteen billion years or so later, we are back on the streets of Soho. The world of ‘Good Omens’ has been erased, but we see the characters from that world living a different life. Aziraphale’s bookstore still exists, and it is run by Metatron, though that’s not his name in this world anymore. Aziraphale, whose name is now Asa Fell, works at the bookstore, where Anthony Crowley, who is now a professor of astrophysics and the author of a book that didn’t quite sell, walks in. Crowley is looking for a book, and Asa helps him find something that he would like.

While they are meeting for the first time, their interaction suggests that they are both attracted to each other. Crowley leaves after having bought a book, and Metatron encourages Asa Fell to go after him. Sure enough, Asa finds him and gets him to autograph the book and leave his number on it as well. Crowley refuses to leave his number, though he does agree to wait for Asa at the restaurant where they will have dinner. Later that evening, they meet each other, and in the same restaurant, we see the angels and demons and other people who were removed from existence in the previous universe. Michael is at the bar, while Uriel is a waitress. Muriel and the demon, Eric, are on a date together. Justine also works at the restaurant, along with Dagon, the demon.

Jesus and Adam (Satan’s spawn from Season 1) are friends and having a drink together. Mr. Arnold and Mrs. Sandwich are having dinner together. It seems that without their predefined roles and pitted against each other to serve some ineffable plan, everyone has found their own way in the world. Crowley and Asa’s dinner goes so well that twenty years later, they are still together in the South Downs. They spend the night looking at stars, completely content with one another. When Asa looks at the sky and wonders if there is something else, something greater out there, Crowley says he doesn’t need to know what’s out there because all that he wants is right in front of him. They are happily married and spend the rest of their lives together, which is what Crowley and Aziraphale wanted all along.

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