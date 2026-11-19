Netflix’s ‘Gordon’ chronicles the transformation of Aníbal Gordon, a criminal who went on to play a significant role in shaping the political violence of 1970s Argentina. While we start with him appearing to be the perfect family man, we slowly come to realize that all of this is merely a persona he has created for the world. Deep down, Aníbal rebels through violence and bloodshed, as in his mind it serves as the great equalizer of the world, reducing even the most complex of scenarios to a battle of dominance and submission. Thus, as he slowly comes to lead a death squad and more, these bursts of violence become a part of a well-oiled machine, one solely designed for inflicting maximum cruelty upon humanity as a whole.

Aníbal Gordon is a Textbook Example of Psychopaths in Fiction

If there is one thing that ‘Gordon’ makes unambiguously clear about its titular main character, it’s that he’s unabashedly evil, with an appetite for violence that simply transcends anything anyone else in the story can even imagine, much less tolerate. While it’s hard to put a label on his psyche without an extended evaluation, Gordon does fit into the archetypal depictions of psychopathy and antisocial personality disorder that have been popularized in books, films, and TV around the world. All the emotional traits that are conventionally associated with psychopathy, such as a lack of empathy and remorse, or a propensity for violence and impulsivity, apply to Gordon to a T, and we get our first glimpses into it from the very beginning.

One symbol that the story deploys early on involves the injured dog that Gordon rescues from the street and brings to his new home. While this initially gives us the illusion of him being a caring, gentle man, it is just as quickly dispelled when he baits it with food, only to then snap its neck with his bare hands, without so much as shifting a facial muscle. This merely serves as a prelude to his greater turn towards violence, which gets accelerated when he becomes a core part of the extremist death squad and assassination group, Triple A (Argentine Anticommunist Alliance). That, coupled with the eventual creation of the clandestine detention house, named Automotores Orletti, is as chilling an indication as any of just how much brutality he is capable of.

Aníbal Gordon Toys With People’s Emotions to Manufacture Justification for Murder

Another core facet of psychopathy that is visible in Aníbal Gordon’s case is his pathological lying and manipulation, and how that often invites risk and contributes to his thrill-seeking behavior. While there are many scenes where Gordon uses his charm and smoothness to lie and get out of trouble, often there are instances of him playing a longer, more complicated game, one that conveniently ends with circumstances that call for violence, thus providing him with a manufactured reason. This is felt particularly in Gordon’s treatment of political prisoners, who often get relentlessly tortured by his hands in the name of information retrieval. Gordon’s actions are merely one half of the full equation, though, as it is reinforced by a system much larger than him, in the form of the intelligence agency itself.

Gordon’s relative apolitical nature is among the most fascinating things about his arc, as it certainly isn’t the case that he doesn’t have strong opinions. On the contrary, it’s precisely his desire for pure, anarchic violence that allows him to see past different ideologies and their potential flaws. With this foresight, he is able to seamlessly swap sides and position himself in the power circle, and ultimately it’s the state machinery itself that funds and accommodates his inhumane actions, in the form of Automotores Orletti. While it’s almost certainly true that Gordon embodies psychopaths in fiction, the reason he becomes such a deadly force equally has to do with those who let him run wild, and those who turn a blind eye.

Read More: Gordon: Is Acosta Based on a Real Criminal Who Worked With Aníbal Gordon?