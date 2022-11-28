Grace Lilly From Southern Hospitality: Everything We Know

BravoTV’s ‘Southern Hospitality’ is a reality series that follows the employees of Leva Bonaparte‘s hospitality establishments. Whether it is the staff at Republic Garden & Lounge or the people at Bourbon N’ Bubbles. The show serves as a spinoff of the beloved show ‘Southern Charm‘ and features many people from the show as well. As the staff members go about their personal and professional, viewers get an insight into their lives, the glamour, and their struggles.

Season 1 of the series introduced viewers to many charming cast members, including Grace Lilly. The reality TV star captured the attention of the audience with her captivating charm and her entertaining quips. Needless to say, Grace’s fame has made her quite the subject of curiosity, and the public is eager to know more about her. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Grace Lilly’s Early Life and Background

Born on May 19, 1998, Grace Lilly was born in the state of Kentucky. However, at a young age, she moved to Charleston, South Carolina. Grace seems quite close to her father, who seemingly turned 75 in October 2022. It seems that Grace may be partially Native American through her father’s side. Since a young age, Grace has been interested in the music and entertainment industry and is always happy to attend relevant events.

When it comes to her life, Grace is quite a believer in astrology and everything mystic. Though based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grace is always eager to explore the world as she believes that the city is too small. For two years prior to her television debut, Grace went to multiple parties in cities across the world. However, she is always happy to be in South Carolina for the summer in hopes of earning more money from tourists and Republic events.

Grace Lilly’s Profession

Thanks to ‘Southern Hospitality,’ viewers can easily see Grace acing her role as a VIP Concierge of Bourbon N’ Bubbles. Given her charming personality, Grace fits right into her position and is easily able to work with some of the most well-known people in the world. She may not be very attached to the city that she lives in, but she does not spare any expense in making sure to remain one of the best in the industry and further herself. She is also interested in the modeling industry and often takes up different ventures when she can show off her skills as a model. Her television appearance certainly boosted her fame and helped her make even more advancements in her career.

Grace Lilly’s Boyfriend

Fans will be delighted to know that Grace Lilly is happily in a relationship with Wil(Liam) Gann. The reality TV star went public with her relationship with the musician on Halloween 2022. Their admirers could not help but express their appreciation for the couple’s costumes and their chemistry. Shortly before the premiere of ‘Southern Hospitality,’ Gunn shared his excitement about Grace’s TV appearance. Naturally, people are quite happy to see the two as a couple on the show. When not working, Grace likes to spend her time with friends and family at fun events in order to enjoy life to the fullest.

