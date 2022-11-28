Lucía Peña From Southern Hospitality: Everything We Know

If you have ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at a popular nightclub, BravoTV’s ‘Southern Hospitality’ would be right up your alley. The series opens a window into the workings of the hospitality sector by following the staff at Charleston’s Republic Garden & Lounge and documenting their everyday lives. We get to follow each member as they deal with professional commitments, interpersonal relationships, daily issues, and demanding customers. Besides, the show even peeks into the personal lives of the cast and has us witness how they deal with issues related to relationships, marriages, and even friendships.

VIP server, Lucia Pena, impressed fans with the impeccable balance she maintains between work and her personal life. Being a mother of one, Lucia has to take on the role of the primary caregiver but ensures that she’s always present at the nightclub when needed. Such commitment made fans eager to learn more about her, and here’s everything we know about Lucia Pena.

Lucia Pena’s Age and Background

A native of New York, Lucia was 34 years old at the time of filming. Right from childhood, she developed a close bond with her loved ones and has always been the light of her parents’ lives. As her parents were the ones who encouraged her to dream big and achieve her goals, Lucia has remained grateful to them to this very day and believes that they are responsible for all her success. She often features her loved ones on social media and tries to take time out of her busy schedule to make memories with them.

Interestingly, from quite a young age, Lucia fell in love with an active lifestyle and adored the outdoors. This helped her discover her passion for running, and Lucia earned numerous accolades as an athlete. Talking about her running days, Lucia posted a picture of all her medals on social media and claimed that it was her mother who trained her and guided her toward greatness. Besides, readers will be interested to know that Lucia has also dipped her toes into modeling and has participated in a few pageants. Although Lucia prefers to keep her education history under wraps, it looks like she graduated from Clark Atalanta University before embarking upon a professional career.

Lucia Pena’s Profession

Unfortunately, Lucia has kept her professional career under wraps and hasn’t revealed much about it in public. However, with a background in athletics and modeling, her affinity for an active and outdoorsy life is quite apparent. From the looks of it, Lucia has worked as a fitness coach from time to time and still goes running occasionally. Besides, she even has a huge knack for touring and often uploads pictures from her travels on social media.

Lucia currently works as a VIP server at Charleston, South Carolina’s Republic Garden & Lounge nightclub, and is responsible for hosting and serving VIP guests at the establishment. While guests have often appreciated her commitment to her work, fans will be interested to know that Lucia is one of the oldest employees of the nightclub. Still, she loves to hang out with the young folk and is often the life of the party.

Lucia Pena’s Partner

Lucia has always preferred to keep her relationships away from the public eye, although, at the time of filming, she was in a relationship with an unknown person. To this day, Lucia hasn’t revealed the name of this man, but we know that she shares a two-year-old child with him. While Lucia is a wonderful mother and prioritizes her child over everything else, she and her partner can rarely see eye to eye. In fact, the show documents some of their differences and indicates that they might have broken up. Seeing as how Lucia’s partner doesn’t feature on her social media accounts and with there being no reports on the same, we too believe that the reality star is currently single and completely engrossed in her motherly duties.

