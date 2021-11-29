Great British Bake Off’s Crystelle Pereira: Everything We Know

‘The Great British Bake Off‘ can be credited with hunting out the best amateur bakers and giving them a platform to showcase their skills to the world. Appearing on season 12 of the show, Crystelle Pereira proved herself as a force to be reckoned with and was the only female finalist. With Crystelle whipping up one delicious recipe after the other, fans’ curiosity around her life grew tenfold. Thus, we decided to jump in and find out everything there is to know about her!

Crystelle Pereira’s Age and Background

London-born Crystelle Pereira’s parents Elaine and Derick Pereira are Kenyan-born Portuguese-Goans. Crystelle grew up in a tight-knit family and is the youngest of three siblings. The 26-year-old has maintained a close bond with her sisters, Chanelle and Corelle. Interestingly, they were the ones who recognized her baking skills and pushed her into auditioning for the baking reality show.

Crystelle credits her Portuguese-Goan roots for her culinary skills. She showed immense interest in cooking from a young age and learned most of it from her mother. However, she gained interest in baking during the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequently auditioned for ‘The Great British Bake Off.’

Crystelle Pereira’s Professional Life

Crystelle is employed by the investment banking company Goldman Sachs. Unfortunately, she hasn’t revealed anything about her education or the institutions she attended, but reports stated that Crystelle interned at Goldman Sachs before joining the company in 2018. At present, she works in the asset management division at the firm’s London office.

Although Crystelle’s professional life entails dealing with high pressure on a daily basis, she did not give up her love for cooking and baking. Furthermore, her job requires her to travel a lot, which helps Crystelle collect spices and other exotic condiments from her travels abroad. Besides, she even picked up singing and sang in an online choir during the lockdown.

Crystelle Pereira’s Dating Life

Unfortunately, Crystelle Pereira has kept her dating life under wraps. She seems to prefer privacy regarding her personal life, and thus, there are no reports mentioning a special someone. Glancing through her social media also makes the absence of a romantic partner quite apparent. Therefore, with nothing to suggest that Crystelle is seeing someone, her current relationship status remains a mystery. However, it seems that Crystelle is surrounded by loving friends and family and is happy to focus on her professional growth. While she is very much a part of Goldman Sachs, we can’t wait to see where her culinary and reality television adventures take her next!

