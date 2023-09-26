Greg and John Franklin From Amazing Race: Everything We Know

Navigating confusing routes and overcoming language barriers, CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race’ features thirteen teams who compete in a series of grueling challenges to win the coveted prize. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the reality television show chronicles the journey of the participants across the globe. As the team members try to overcome personal issues and push their mental and physical boundaries, several intense themes emerge. The show has continued to garner acclaim since its inception in 2001. Likewise, the 35th iteration of the show also features several go-getters. Greg and John Franklin are two people who have made fans curious. So, if you’re also wondering more about them, then look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Greg and John Franklin’s Age and Background

Hailing from New York City, Greg and John had amassed a plethora of experiences as young children. While the 25-year-old Greg and 27-year-old John had varied interests, the two brothers have always been enthralled by traveling. Growing up, the duo didn’t just share a bunk bed but also a deep bond with their parents and younger sister, Ashley. After graduating from the Whitney Young Magnet High School, the duo embarked on different routes. While Greg earned his Bachelor’s in Computer Science from Amherst College, John decided to complete his Bachelor’s in Computer Science, Engineering, and Music Composition at Northwestern University. Consequently, the two brothers diverged to find their professional feats.

Greg and John Franklin’s Profession

Shortly after graduating from their respective institutions, Greg and John decided to kickstart their careers. Having received ample experience as a Google CodeU intern and a Cyber Security Intern at Deloitte, Greg found himself enthralled by analysis and technology. Subsequently, he held his first stint with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago as an Information Technology Security Analyst. After a two-year tenure with the organization, he moved back to New York and started working with Deloitte as a Cyber Security Analyst. Earlier this year, he joined hands with the team at C3 AI as an Associate Solutions Engineer.

With expertise in artificial intelligence, software, and development, the television personality continues to challenge himself exponentially. Likewise, John also found his abilities in technology and intelligence. Having earned the right credentials, he began gaining experience as an intern as a Software Engineering intern. Over the course of time, John perfected his skills in the industry by working with Google and Twitter. Later, he joined hands with Google as a Software Engineer and has since climbed the ranks to become a Product Manager in the team. Besides this, John is also a budding musician.

Is Greg and John Franklin Dating Anyone?

Hoping to scale several obstacles, Greg and John have consistently mapped the road to success. Besides their personal and professional feats, the brothers are also avid travelers. In the midst of such commitments, it seems that the two brothers find little time to devote to dating. As of writing, as far as we can tell, Greg and John are currently single. Moreover, the absence of a partner on social media also leads us to believe that romance is not on the cards for them right now. Nevertheless, their adventurous spirit and love for globetrotting have kept them busy enough.

In addition to exploring Singapore, Thailand, and China together, the two siblings also love to spend their time outdoors. With an inquisitive mind that does not relent in the face of hardships, Greg and John possess the right skill set to solve puzzles and navigate directions. Naturally, their penchant for problem-solving, juxtaposed with their love for traveling, has allowed them to compete on ‘The Amazing Race.’ Besides this, the two adventurers continue to look forward to invaluable experiences that they generate when they are on the road. So, even though Greg and John are single at the moment, it is apparent that several huge milestones lay ahead for the two siblings.

